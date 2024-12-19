Lizzo Claims She Was 'Deeply Hurt' and 'Blindsided' by Sexual Harassment Allegations in Bombshell Lawsuit
Lizzo got candid about how the sexual harassment allegations affected her emotionally on the Thursday, December 19, installment of the "Baby, This Is Keke Palmer" podcast.
The "Truth Hurts" singer was accused of pressuring three backup dancers to touch other nude performers, as well as other allegations of racial harassment and creating a hostile work environment in an August 2023 lawsuit.
"I was literally living in my dream, and then the tour ended, and three ex-dancers just completely, like, blindsided me with a lawsuit," she explained. "I was very deeply hurt because these were three ex-dancers ... They didn't, like, finish the tour out with us. But even regardless of that, these were people that I gave opportunities to."
"These were people that — I liked them and appreciated them as dancers, respected them as dancers. So I was like, what?" she recalled. "But then I heard all the other things like sexual harassment, and I was like, they're trying well, I don't know what they're trying to do, but these are the types of things that the media can turn into something that it's not."
Lizzo called some of the other claims in the legal filing "silly" and revealed she had "no regrets" for now she handled herself on tour.
"Let's be clear, I did nothing wrong," she clarified.
This is not the first time Lizzo has spoken out against the allegations.
"These last few days have been gut-wrenchingly difficult and overwhelming disappointing. My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized," she said in a statement shared to Instagram last year. "Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous not to be addressed. I am very open with my sexuality and expressing myself but I cannot accept or allow people to use that openness to make me out to be something I am not."
As OK! previously reported, a source spilled the "About D--- Time" artist is not giving up.
"There’s a reason that Lizzo continues to fight long after most public figures would have settled — because these allegations are false and can’t be allowed to stand," the source said. "She is not going to stop fighting until every single one of these ridiculous smears is dismissed."