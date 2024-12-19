Lizzo Claims She Was 'Deeply Hurt' and 'Blindsided' by Sexual Harassment Allegations in Bombshell Lawsuit

"I was literally living in my dream, and then the tour ended, and three ex-dancers just completely, like, blindsided me with a lawsuit," she explained. "I was very deeply hurt because these were three ex-dancers ... They didn't, like, finish the tour out with us. But even regardless of that, these were people that I gave opportunities to."

"These were people that — I liked them and appreciated them as dancers, respected them as dancers. So I was like, what?" she recalled. "But then I heard all the other things like sexual harassment, and I was like, they're trying well, I don't know what they're trying to do, but these are the types of things that the media can turn into something that it's not."