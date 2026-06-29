Slim Lizzo Wows in Sparkling See-Through Gown at BET Awards: Photos

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Lizzo turned heads the moment she arrived at the 2026 BET Awards. The "Truth Hurts" singer made a stunning entrance at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 28, wearing a see-through sparkling gown as she confidently walked the red carpet.

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Source: MEGA Lizzo stunned on the 2026 BET Awards red carpet in a sparkling, completely sheer brown gown.

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The floor-length brown dress was covered in shimmering embellishments, flowing behind her with a slight train, while the sheer fabric highlighted her striking silhouette. She completed the look with statement rings, glowing bronze makeup and a glossy nude lip that perfectly complemented the earthy tones of the ensemble. Lizzo's hairstyle was just as memorable, as she debuted voluminous honey-blond curls with caramel roots, wearing long, tight coils that cascaded down the front of her dress. Celebrity hairstylist Kim Kimble created the glamorous red carpet look.

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Lizzo Opened Up About Her Album's Performance

Source: MEGA The singer completed her glamorous look with honey-blond curls styled by celebrity hairstylist Kim Kimble.

The glamorous appearance comes shortly after Lizzo, who recently lost 60 pounds, got candid about the reception to her latest album, B----, which was released on June 5. She explained that she put extra effort into promoting the project before its release, but admitted the results didn't match what she had hoped for. "It dropped, and I was like, 'Oh, OK, this isn't what I thought it would be,'" she said during her June 28 interview with "Swiftologist." "I didn't think it would be crazy, but I also didn't think it would be this. There was, like, 24 hours of my life where I based my success and my worth on a number, and I think that was soul-crushing."

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Source: Swiftologist/YouTube

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Finding a New Perspective

Source: MEGA Lizzo admitted she was disappointed by the commercial performance of her new album.

Looking back on the album launch, Lizzo said she leaned on meditation and prayer to help shift her mindset. "I had to reframe and be like, 'But aren't you proud of yourself?' And I was like, 'Yeah, I actually am proud of myself.' Aren't you excited to sing these songs? Aren't you glad they're out?' Yeah,” she said. The Grammy winner admitted she initially took the disappointing sales personally because she truly believes in the music she created. "I was really stressed and I was really sad for a few days, because I just was like, 'Wait a minute. This is some of my best stuff. I want people to find it,'" she said, adding that she eventually had to "come to terms with the fact" that her "connection, musically, with the world is different" now than it once was.

Source: MEGA The Grammy winner said meditation and prayer helped her stop measuring her worth by album sales.