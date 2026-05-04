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Lizzo Spills Out of Skimpy Bikini as She Shows Off Her Figure Amid 60-Pound Weight-Loss Journey: Photos

Photo of Lizzo
Source: MEGA/@lizzobeeating/Instagram

Lizzo stripped down to a busty bikini at the beach.

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May 4 2026, Published 2:54 p.m. ET

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Lizzo is proud of her new figure and not afraid to flaunt it.

In a Monday, May 4, Instagram post, the singer, 38, showed off her body transformation in a cleavage-baring white bikini top and thong. Lizzo ran her hands through her long blonde hair as she stood in the ocean and extended her head back in one sultry snap.

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Image of Lizzo frequently flaunts her body transformation online.
Source: @lizzobeeating/Instagram

Lizzo frequently flaunts her body transformation online.

In another image, the star sat on her hands and knees while the camera captured a photo of her backside.

“Best Birthday Ever 🖤,” said Lizzo, who turned 38 on April 27.

SZA commented, “Foiiinnnnnnn🔥🔥,” while Lizzo’s brand, YITTY, added, “BODY IS TEAAAAA 😍🔥.”

A few hours later on Monday, Lizzo modeled a series of swimsuits in collaboration with Fabletics. She posed aboard a yacht in a plunging purple one-piece, a maroon snakeskin bikini, a hot pink two-piece and more sultry styles.

“All aboard, baddies!! On Deck with Lizzo is here for all your summer needs — serving all the glamour and endless swimsuits. YITTY Swim is now available on Fabletics, come get snatched!” she captioned her shared post with YITTY and Fabletics.

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Lizzo Says Losing Weight Helped Her 'Release Anxiety'

Image of Lizzo is not a fan of GLP-1 medication.
Source: @lizzobeeating/Instagram

Lizzo is not a fan of GLP-1 medication.

During an interview on Monday with CBS Mornings, the “Juice” singer opened up about her dramatic 60-pound weight loss.

“I released the anxiety I was going through,” admitted the pop star, who faced a lawsuit from three former backup dancers alleging she created a toxic work environment in 2023. “I released depression, and I also released some weight on my body. I’m not a skinny person. I will never present as that…I don’t think I could. If I came out today as a brand new artist with this body, I would still get the same criticisms I got back in 2019.”

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Lizzo Tried Ozempic Once But It 'Didn't Work' for Her

Image of Lizzo credited her weight loss to a combination of diet and cardio.
Source: @lizzobeeating/Instagram

Lizzo credited her weight loss to a combination of diet and cardio.

Lizzo denied using GLP-1s to aid in her body transformation.

“This weight release was done with calorie deficit, cardio, protein. Years ago, I tried a GLP-1 for a little minute, but it didn’t work for me. I’m scared of needles, and it just did not work out for me,” she explained. “I just didn't do it. When I decided to do the weight-release journey in 2023, which was years after, I was like, ‘I’m going to have to do it the old-fashioned way.’ I did.”

Lizzo Claims Her Weight Was a 'Protective Shield'

Image of Lizzo lost 60 pounds.
Source: @lizzobeeating/Instagram

Lizzo lost 60 pounds.

Lizzo further detailed her decision to shed extra pounds in an emotional Substack post last November.

"After talking to a few therapists, I discovered that my weight had been a protective shield, a joyful comfort zone, and even sometimes a superhero suit to protect me through life,” she disclosed. “My weight, like my hair, represented time. It stored energy. And I wanted to release myself from it. So from that moment on any weight on my physical body that was subtracted was not a pound 'lost' but a pound 'released.'"

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