Lizzo Spills Out of Skimpy Bikini as She Shows Off Her Figure Amid 60-Pound Weight-Loss Journey: Photos

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Lizzo is proud of her new figure and not afraid to flaunt it. In a Monday, May 4, Instagram post, the singer, 38, showed off her body transformation in a cleavage-baring white bikini top and thong. Lizzo ran her hands through her long blonde hair as she stood in the ocean and extended her head back in one sultry snap.

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Source: @lizzobeeating/Instagram Lizzo frequently flaunts her body transformation online.

In another image, the star sat on her hands and knees while the camera captured a photo of her backside. “Best Birthday Ever 🖤,” said Lizzo, who turned 38 on April 27. SZA commented, “Foiiinnnnnnn🔥🔥,” while Lizzo’s brand, YITTY, added, “BODY IS TEAAAAA 😍🔥.” A few hours later on Monday, Lizzo modeled a series of swimsuits in collaboration with Fabletics. She posed aboard a yacht in a plunging purple one-piece, a maroon snakeskin bikini, a hot pink two-piece and more sultry styles. “All aboard, baddies!! On Deck with Lizzo is here for all your summer needs — serving all the glamour and endless swimsuits. YITTY Swim is now available on Fabletics, come get snatched!” she captioned her shared post with YITTY and Fabletics.

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Lizzo Says Losing Weight Helped Her 'Release Anxiety'

Source: @lizzobeeating/Instagram Lizzo is not a fan of GLP-1 medication.

During an interview on Monday with CBS Mornings, the “Juice” singer opened up about her dramatic 60-pound weight loss. “I released the anxiety I was going through,” admitted the pop star, who faced a lawsuit from three former backup dancers alleging she created a toxic work environment in 2023. “I released depression, and I also released some weight on my body. I’m not a skinny person. I will never present as that…I don’t think I could. If I came out today as a brand new artist with this body, I would still get the same criticisms I got back in 2019.”

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Lizzo Tried Ozempic Once But It 'Didn't Work' for Her

Source: @lizzobeeating/Instagram Lizzo credited her weight loss to a combination of diet and cardio.

Lizzo denied using GLP-1s to aid in her body transformation. “This weight release was done with calorie deficit, cardio, protein. Years ago, I tried a GLP-1 for a little minute, but it didn’t work for me. I’m scared of needles, and it just did not work out for me,” she explained. “I just didn't do it. When I decided to do the weight-release journey in 2023, which was years after, I was like, ‘I’m going to have to do it the old-fashioned way.’ I did.”

Lizzo Claims Her Weight Was a 'Protective Shield'

Source: @lizzobeeating/Instagram Lizzo lost 60 pounds.