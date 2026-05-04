Lizzo Spills Out of Skimpy Bikini as She Shows Off Her Figure Amid 60-Pound Weight-Loss Journey: Photos
May 4 2026, Published 2:54 p.m. ET
Lizzo is proud of her new figure and not afraid to flaunt it.
In a Monday, May 4, Instagram post, the singer, 38, showed off her body transformation in a cleavage-baring white bikini top and thong. Lizzo ran her hands through her long blonde hair as she stood in the ocean and extended her head back in one sultry snap.
In another image, the star sat on her hands and knees while the camera captured a photo of her backside.
“Best Birthday Ever 🖤,” said Lizzo, who turned 38 on April 27.
SZA commented, “Foiiinnnnnnn🔥🔥,” while Lizzo’s brand, YITTY, added, “BODY IS TEAAAAA 😍🔥.”
A few hours later on Monday, Lizzo modeled a series of swimsuits in collaboration with Fabletics. She posed aboard a yacht in a plunging purple one-piece, a maroon snakeskin bikini, a hot pink two-piece and more sultry styles.
“All aboard, baddies!! On Deck with Lizzo is here for all your summer needs — serving all the glamour and endless swimsuits. YITTY Swim is now available on Fabletics, come get snatched!” she captioned her shared post with YITTY and Fabletics.
Lizzo Says Losing Weight Helped Her 'Release Anxiety'
During an interview on Monday with CBS Mornings, the “Juice” singer opened up about her dramatic 60-pound weight loss.
“I released the anxiety I was going through,” admitted the pop star, who faced a lawsuit from three former backup dancers alleging she created a toxic work environment in 2023. “I released depression, and I also released some weight on my body. I’m not a skinny person. I will never present as that…I don’t think I could. If I came out today as a brand new artist with this body, I would still get the same criticisms I got back in 2019.”
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Lizzo Tried Ozempic Once But It 'Didn't Work' for Her
Lizzo denied using GLP-1s to aid in her body transformation.
“This weight release was done with calorie deficit, cardio, protein. Years ago, I tried a GLP-1 for a little minute, but it didn’t work for me. I’m scared of needles, and it just did not work out for me,” she explained. “I just didn't do it. When I decided to do the weight-release journey in 2023, which was years after, I was like, ‘I’m going to have to do it the old-fashioned way.’ I did.”
Lizzo Claims Her Weight Was a 'Protective Shield'
Lizzo further detailed her decision to shed extra pounds in an emotional Substack post last November.
"After talking to a few therapists, I discovered that my weight had been a protective shield, a joyful comfort zone, and even sometimes a superhero suit to protect me through life,” she disclosed. “My weight, like my hair, represented time. It stored energy. And I wanted to release myself from it. So from that moment on any weight on my physical body that was subtracted was not a pound 'lost' but a pound 'released.'"