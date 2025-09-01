PHOTOS Pregnant Lo Bosworth Dishes on Finding True Love at 38 Source: @lobosworth/Instagram Lo Bosworth and her husband, Dom Natale, announced their marriage and her pregnancy in July. OK! Staff Sept. 1 2025, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

Lo Bosworth Finally Met Her Partner

Lo Bosworth never expected to find herself living the single lifestyle in New York City before meeting her husband, Domenic "Dom" Natale. But that's exactly where she found herself before love came knocking. "I am somebody who met my partner later in life," Bosworth, 38, said during a June episode of Northwestern Mutual's "A Better Way to Money" podcast. "We met when we were both 37, and I have always been somebody that wanted to get married and wanted to have a family, and I spent a big chunk of my 30s single, which was unexpected for me."

Lo Bosworth Was Not 'Seeking Love' When She Met Dom Natale

The former Laguna Beach star got engaged in January after dating Natale for about "a year and a half." She shared that she wasn't actively seeking love when he entered her life. "I had gotten out of a relationship, and you know tried to find my footing and really decided to focus on work for a couple of years," Bosworth confessed. "I think that I was embarrassed that I was single, to be honest with you."

Other Women Can Relate

Bosworth believes many women in their late 30s share similar feelings. "I think that a lot of women who are in their later 30s kind of feel that way, and it's not of our own making. It's what society tells us, right? 'Oh, you're a spinster now! You are undesirable!' No, that's wrong." Through "a lot of self-work and therapy and reflection on my relationship status," Bosworth found she became "really comfortable being alone."

How Her Relationship Status Update Led to Her and Dom Natale's Meeting

It was during this transformative time that Natale entered her life — not literally, but through social media. Bosworth recalled sharing her single status during an "Ask Me Anything" Q&A session with her Instagram followers. This bold move led to new beginnings. After spotting her "single" update, Natale's sisters reached out to Bosworth through DMs, unveiling the mutual connections they shared in the Big Apple. "His family set us up and it's a really fantastic story," Bosworth gushed, adding that she realized "everyone needs to be marketing themselves for what they want."

Lo Bosworth Reflected on Her Relationship With Dom Natale

Their love story has since flourished, culminating in their engagement announcement in January. Just six months later, the couple wed quietly in Bosworth's hometown of Laguna Beach. "We said yes with joy. And life, with its most tender timing, said yes right back. 🤍💍🍼," Bosworth wrote on Instagram on July 29, confirming their marriage while simultaneously announcing the couple's exciting news — they are expecting their first baby.

Lo Bosworth Confirmed Her Marriage and Pregnancy

