Lo Bosworth Has 'Always' Been 'Really Good' at Maintaining Boundaries After Reality Television Fame and Running a Successful Business
Lo Bosworth has gone from a reality star to a bonafide business mogul.
The Hills star rose to fame in the early 2000s when cameras followed her life with her group of high school friends in the hit MTV series Laguna Beach. Now, Bosworth has created a whole new life for herself as a successful entrepreneur, podcaster and mental health advocate.
The multi-hyphenate chats exclusively with OK! about the 20th anniversary of the iconic reality series, how she's always had an instinct for protecting her inner peace and her new partnership with BIC Soleil Escape.
"It's so funny, I was talking with somebody about this earlier. I'm shocked that it's been 20 years since I graduated high school," Bosworth said of the milestone. "Everyone else is shocked it's been 20 years since Laguna Beach, the TV show, was on. But I have a different a different relationship to my 20-year reunion. I cannot believe it. It's wild to me."
After navigating the dramatic world of reality television in her younger years, Bosworth was able to prioritize what worked best for her when it came to jumping into other ventures. "I have always been really good at boundaries," she notes. "It's just something that has come naturally, I suppose. Especially when it comes to self-care and what I need to do day to day to feel well in my body."
"I have been able to create and stick to really good boundaries for myself. Otherwise, I can't function in the way that I need to every single day. For me, sleep is a priority. Hydrotherapy is a priority, whether it's the everything showers or a bath or the steam room, it really relaxes me," she spills.
- Lo Bosworth Is 'Focused On Reducing My Sugar Intake Since The Pandemic Started': 'It Has Made A Difference In How I Feel In My Skin'
- Lo Bosworth Reveals She Suffered A Traumatic Brain Injury — Reality Star Opens Up In Shocking Instagram Post
- MTV’s 'Laguna Beach' Cast: Where Are They Now: Lauren Conrad, Kristin Cavallari, Stephen Colletti And More
Something that has made the Love Wellness founder's downtime more enjoyable has been her partnership with BIC Soleil Escape and their five Senses Shave Kit.
"Part of why I'm so excited to partner with Bic on the Soleil Escape Razor is because I am the queen of the everything showers and taking care of myself, mind, body, spirit and soul," Bosworth notes.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"The razor itself is incredible. I've always been a fan of Bic razors," she gushes over the bevy of luxurious products included. "I love the waterproof speaker that's in the set so you can literally put it in your shower, inside your shower, inside your bathtub, and listen to whatever you're grooving to at the moment."