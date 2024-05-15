Lo Bosworth Has 'Always' Been 'Really Good' at Maintaining Boundaries After Reality Television Fame and Running a Successful Business

The multi-hyphenate chats exclusively with OK! about the 20th anniversary of the iconic reality series, how she's always had an instinct for protecting her inner peace and her new partnership with BIC Soleil Escape.

"It's so funny, I was talking with somebody about this earlier. I'm shocked that it's been 20 years since I graduated high school," Bosworth said of the milestone. "Everyone else is shocked it's been 20 years since Laguna Beach, the TV show, was on. But I have a different a different relationship to my 20-year reunion. I cannot believe it. It's wild to me."