Logan Paul Blasts 'Idiotic' Brother Jake Paul for Calling Bad Bunny a 'Fake American' Despite Both Living in Puerto Rico

Logan Paul called out his brother Jake Paul after the latter labeled Bad Bunny a "fake American" and urged others to boycott the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show. "I love my brother but I don't agree with this," Logan, 30, wrote in a post via X on Sunday, February 8. "Puerto Ricans are Americans and I'm happy they were given the opportunity to showcase the talent that comes from the island."

Jake Paul Called Bad Bunny a 'Fake American Citizen'

Source: MEGA Jake Paul was blasted by his older brother, Logan Paul, on Super Bowl Sunday.

Logan's tweet came hours after his younger brother, 29, slammed the Super Bowl halftime show, urging others to "purposefully turn [it] off." "Let's rally together and show big corporations they can't just do whatever they want without consequences (which equals viewership for them)," he wrote in a scathing message. "You are their benefit. Realize you have power. Turn off this halftime." He directly shaded the Puerto Rican rapper, 31, writing, "A fake American citizen performing who publicly hates America. I cannot support that."

Jake Paul's Tweet Sparked Major Backlash

Source: MEGA Jake Paul's message on X received major backlash from fans.

Jake's message quickly sparked backlash, with many responding in the comments section. "Puerto Ricans have been U.S. citizens for over 100 years. If that’s news to you, maybe the halftime show isn’t the educational content you should be turning off," one user wrote. A second added, "I’m sorry, I can understand not liking his music or him as a person… But Puerto Rico is part of the United States. He’s not a fake citizen. This is idiotic."

Logan Paul Was Blasted by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Source: MEGA Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was one of the many fans to highlight Jake Paul moved to Puerto Rico for tax reasons.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was one of many people to highlight that Jake moved to Puerto Rico in 2021 to avoid paying taxes in the United States. “A ‘fake American citizen?’ Didn’t you MOVE to Puerto Rico to avoid paying your taxes while kids across America go hungry?" she wrote via X. "Meanwhile Benito actually funds low income kids’ access to arts and sports programs, while you defund them.” Another user agreed, writing, "You are soo dumb I swear… Yet you live in Puerto Rico tacking advantage of our tax breaks and resources while mocking us…"

Jake Paul Said His Tweet Was 'Misinterpreted'

Source: MEGA The boxer claimed his social media message was 'misinterpreted.'