Bad Bunny Gets Standing Ovation at 2026 Grammys After Speaking Out Against ICE in Acceptance Speech: 'We're Not Animals'

Bad Bunny earned a standing ovation after speaking out against ICE during his 2026 Grammys acceptance speech. The Puerto Rican musician, 31, addressed the ongoing violence at the hands of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement as he took the stage to accept the award for Best Música Urbana Album for DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS. "Before I say thanks to God, I'm gonna say ICE out," he declared, prompting cheers from the audience. "We're not savage, we're not animals, we're not aliens — we are humans, and we are Americans."

'We Don't Hate Them'

"Also, I wanna say to the people: I know it's tough not to hate these days, and I was thinking sometimes we get contaminado. I don't know how to say that in English," the artist added. ("Contaminado" translates to "contaminated" in English.) The singer went on to stress that "the only thing that is more powerful than hate is love," emphasizing that people should respond better to conflict. "We have to be different. If we fight, we have to do it with love. We don't hate them. We love our people, we love our family, and that's the way to do it — with love. Don't forget that, please. Thank you. Thank you, God, and thank you to the Grammys," he concluded.

Bad Bunny to Headline Super Bowl LX Halftime Show

Source: mega Bad Bunny is scheduled to perform at the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 8.

Bad Bunny's remarks come after he decided not to take his world tour to the U.S. in response to the Trump administration's immigration crackdown, fearing ICE would target raids at his largely Latino audience. However, the rapper is set to headline the Super Bowl LX Halftime Show in Santa Clara, Calif., on Sunday, February 8. The "Monaco" hitmaker said he'll do "just one date in the United States" upon announcing the appearance, proclaiming his performance will be "for my people, my culture and our history."

MAGA Supporters Aren't Happy About Bad Bunny Performing at the Super Bowl

Source: mega The choice of Bad Bunny to headline the 2026 Super Bowl has ruffled some right-wing feathers.

In response to news of Bad Bunny's upcoming performance, several MAGA commentators expressed outrage on social media. Right-wing podcaster Benny Johnson took aim at the "I Like It" rapper, calling him out for being a "Massive [Donald] Trump hater" and an "Anti-ICE activist." "He even canceled his entire U.S. tour for this reason: 'F------ ICE could be outside my concert,'" Johnson rambled, also noting the musician has "no songs in English."

Donald Trump Slammed Bad Bunny and Green Day

Source: mega Donald Trump recently slammed this year's Super Bowl halftime show performers.