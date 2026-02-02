or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > bad bunny
OK LogoPolitics

Bad Bunny Gets Standing Ovation at 2026 Grammys After Speaking Out Against ICE in Acceptance Speech: 'We're Not Animals'

photo of bad bunny
Source: mega

'We are humans, and we are Americans,' the singer told the audience.

Feb. 1 2026, Published 10:32 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Bad Bunny earned a standing ovation after speaking out against ICE during his 2026 Grammys acceptance speech.

The Puerto Rican musician, 31, addressed the ongoing violence at the hands of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement as he took the stage to accept the award for Best Música Urbana Album for DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS.

"Before I say thanks to God, I'm gonna say ICE out," he declared, prompting cheers from the audience. "We're not savage, we're not animals, we're not aliens — we are humans, and we are Americans."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @PopCrave/x

Bad Bunny received a standing ovation for speaking out against ICE.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

'We Don't Hate Them'

image of 'Before I say thanks to God, I'm gonna say ICE out,' the Puerto Rican artist declared.
Source: mega

'Before I say thanks to God, I'm gonna say ICE out,' the Puerto Rican artist declared.

"Also, I wanna say to the people: I know it's tough not to hate these days, and I was thinking sometimes we get contaminado. I don't know how to say that in English," the artist added. ("Contaminado" translates to "contaminated" in English.)

The singer went on to stress that "the only thing that is more powerful than hate is love," emphasizing that people should respond better to conflict.

"We have to be different. If we fight, we have to do it with love. We don't hate them. We love our people, we love our family, and that's the way to do it — with love. Don't forget that, please. Thank you. Thank you, God, and thank you to the Grammys," he concluded.

Article continues below advertisement

Bad Bunny to Headline Super Bowl LX Halftime Show

image of Bad Bunny is scheduled to perform at the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 8.
Source: mega

Bad Bunny is scheduled to perform at the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 8.

Bad Bunny's remarks come after he decided not to take his world tour to the U.S. in response to the Trump administration's immigration crackdown, fearing ICE would target raids at his largely Latino audience.

However, the rapper is set to headline the Super Bowl LX Halftime Show in Santa Clara, Calif., on Sunday, February 8.

The "Monaco" hitmaker said he'll do "just one date in the United States" upon announcing the appearance, proclaiming his performance will be "for my people, my culture and our history."

MORE ON:
bad bunny

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

MAGA Supporters Aren't Happy About Bad Bunny Performing at the Super Bowl

image of The choice of Bad Bunny to headline the 2026 Super Bowl has ruffled some right-wing feathers.
Source: mega

The choice of Bad Bunny to headline the 2026 Super Bowl has ruffled some right-wing feathers.

In response to news of Bad Bunny's upcoming performance, several MAGA commentators expressed outrage on social media.

Right-wing podcaster Benny Johnson took aim at the "I Like It" rapper, calling him out for being a "Massive [Donald] Trump hater" and an "Anti-ICE activist."

"He even canceled his entire U.S. tour for this reason: 'F------ ICE could be outside my concert,'" Johnson rambled, also noting the musician has "no songs in English."

Donald Trump Slammed Bad Bunny and Green Day

image of Donald Trump recently slammed this year's Super Bowl halftime show performers.
Source: mega

Donald Trump recently slammed this year's Super Bowl halftime show performers.

Moreover, Trump recently told an outlet that he wasn't pleased with this year's halftime show performers, which will also include the band Green Day.

"I’m anti-them. I think it’s a terrible choice. All it does is sow hatred. Terrible," the president raged.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.