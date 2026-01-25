Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Trashes 'Unfit' Donald Trump for Hosting Movie Night for Melania Trump as Minneapolis ICE Shooting Crisis Rages On

Article continues below advertisement

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez slammed Donald Trump for organizing a private movie night at the White House for guests to view his wife's new documentary Melania. The 36-year-old politician blasted the president, 79, for hosting on Saturday, January 24, amid civil unrest that is currently unfolding in Minneapolis, Minn.

Rep. AOC Called Out the President

Today DHS assassinated a VA nurse in the street, Bondi is attempting to extort voter files, and half the country is bracing on the eve of a potentially crippling ice storm with FEMA gutted.



So what is the President up to? Having a movie night at the White House.



He’s unfit. https://t.co/fW1dzoZ8uH — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 25, 2026 Source: @AOC/X Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took to X to blast Donald Trump.

On Saturday, ICE agents shot and killed ICU nurse Alex Pretti after he stood between an officer and a woman and shielded her from the agent. AOC took to X to share her ire over Trump, writing: "Today DHS assassinated a VA nurse in the street, [Pam] Bondi is attempting to extort voter files, and half the country is bracing on the eve of a potentially crippling ice storm with FEMA gutted." "So what is the President up to? Having a movie night at the White House. He’s unfit," she concluded.

'Melania' Is Set to Debut on January 30

Source: MEGA 'Melania' will take viewers inside the life of Melania Trump.

The Screening Was Seen by Many VIPs

Source: MEGA The private screening brought together many VIPs.

The black-tie screening took place in the East Room, and while the White House previously had a movie theater, it was demolished along with the Colonnade and East Wing as part of the billionaire's plan to build a new ballroom. The Amazon-backed movie is set to premiere on January 30, with a wider red carpet debut scheduled to go down at the Kennedy Center on January 29.

Source: MEGA An official premiere will be held on January 29.