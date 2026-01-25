or
BREAKING NEWS
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Trashes 'Unfit' Donald Trump for Hosting Movie Night for Melania Trump as Minneapolis ICE Shooting Crisis Rages On

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez slammed Donald Trump for putting together a private movie night at the White House amid violence in the country.

Jan. 25 2026, Updated 3:18 p.m. ET

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez slammed Donald Trump for organizing a private movie night at the White House for guests to view his wife's new documentary Melania.

The 36-year-old politician blasted the president, 79, for hosting on Saturday, January 24, amid civil unrest that is currently unfolding in Minneapolis, Minn.

Rep. AOC Called Out the President

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took to X to blast Donald Trump.

On Saturday, ICE agents shot and killed ICU nurse Alex Pretti after he stood between an officer and a woman and shielded her from the agent.

AOC took to X to share her ire over Trump, writing: "Today DHS assassinated a VA nurse in the street, [Pam] Bondi is attempting to extort voter files, and half the country is bracing on the eve of a potentially crippling ice storm with FEMA gutted." "So what is the President up to? Having a movie night at the White House. He’s unfit," she concluded.

'Melania' Is Set to Debut on January 30

'Melania' will take viewers inside the life of Melania Trump.

Melania, which was directed by Brett Ratner, centers on First Lady Melania Trump and chronicles the last three weeks before Trump was inaugurated as president in January 2025.

A slew of A-listers were invited to the showing in Washington, D.C. While no press was allowed to attend, prominent figures such as Queen Rania of Jordan, Erika Kirk, Apple CEO Tim Cook, New York Stock Exchange CEO Lynn Martin, Mike Tyson, MGM Studio head Mike Hopkins, Barron Trump, Tony Robbins and Brett were there.

Donald Trump

The Screening Was Seen by Many VIPs

The private screening brought together many VIPs.

The black-tie screening took place in the East Room, and while the White House previously had a movie theater, it was demolished along with the Colonnade and East Wing as part of the billionaire's plan to build a new ballroom.

The Amazon-backed movie is set to premiere on January 30, with a wider red carpet debut scheduled to go down at the Kennedy Center on January 29.

An official premiere will be held on January 29.

According to Puck News, Amazon paid $40 million for the film rights and spent an extra $35 million on promotion.

On Sunday, Melania, 55, shared her gratitude over the film event, penning on social media: “I am deeply humbled to have been surrounded by an inspiring room of friends, family, and cultural iconoclasts at the White House last night. Each of these individuals each brought their unique vision to the world, making a lasting impression. Our personal stories endure time and serve as a reminder of our mutual obligation to one another.”

