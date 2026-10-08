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Lola Consuelos Gets Mom Kelly Ripa's Approval as She Exposes Her Bra and Underwear in Sheer Dress: Photos

Image of Kelly Ripa commented on Lola Consuelos' Instagram post.
Source: MEGA: @theyoungestyung/Instagram

Kelly Ripa commented on Lola Consuelos' Instagram post.

Oct. 8 2026, Published 5:24 p.m. ET

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Lola Consuelos' outfit got mom Kelly Ripa's stamp of approval.

Ripa took to the comments section of her daughter's latest Instagram post to give her opinion on a mirror selfie of the 25-year-old wearing a revealing see-through dress.

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Image of Lola Consuelos exposed her bra and underwear in the scandalous look.
Source: @theyoungestyung/Instagram

Lola Consuelos exposed her bra and underwear in the scandalous look.

The only daughter of Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos, shared a series of snaps to her social media account on Tuesday, October 6, with one particular image catching fans' and her mom's attention.

Under the post, which Lola captioned, "Dumb questions," one fan questioned, "So what does your mama and daddy think about the dress? Kind of revealing, you have the body for it!"

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'Once Again, All the Flames'

Image of Another social media user said 'that dress is amazing.'
Source: @theyoungestyung/Instagram

Another social media user said, 'that dress is amazing.'

However, it didn't take long for Kelly to react to the daring dress, writing in the comments, "Once again, all the flames," followed by five fire emojis.

Other fans also flooded the comments with compliments.

One Instagram user said, "This family’s genetics are INSANE."

"That dress is amazing," wrote another, as a third commented, "That dress is you Lola !!"

A fifth admirer gushed, "The most STUNNING."

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Lola Consuelos Lives in London

Image of Lola Consuelos attended New York University.
Source: @kellyripa/Instagram

Lola Consuelos attended New York University.

Lola is Kelly and Mark’s middle child. The stars, who have been married for 30 years, are also parents of two sons, Michael, 29, and Joaquin, 23. The two boys work as actors, while Lola graduated from New York University in 2024 with a degree in music and is pursuing a singing career.

After graduating, Lola moved to London and currently lives there with her boyfriend, Cassius Kidston.

The pair first appeared together publicly in 2022 before becoming an official couple in 2023.

They attended New York University together before their relationship continued with Lola making the move across the pond, where she remains focused on her music career.

Lola Consuelos' Parents Support Her Music Career

Image of Lola Consuelos felt 'reassured' after her parents 'loved' her debut single.
Source: @kellyripa/Instagram

Lola Consuelos felt 'reassured' after her parents 'loved' her debut single.

Lola has spoken before about how supportive her parents are of her music career.

After releasing her debut single in 2022, she spilled in an interview, "They loved it. My parents are the last people to sugarcoat anything when it comes to my singing. They are going to tell me if it sounds bad! So when I saw they had a good reaction and liked it, I felt reassured."

She added, "My parents, oddly, even though they’re in the business, the one thing they have actually no idea about is music. They really don’t know what they’re talking about once when it comes to music. So it’s very sweet to see them do their posts here and there and their little videos."

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