ENTERTAINMENT Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Recall Being Fooled by British Slang While Visiting Daughter Lola in London: Watch Source: @kellyripa/Instagram; Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' daughter, Lola, lives abroad with her boyfriend.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Don't Get London Slang

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos share three kids.

Mark and Kelly were reminded of the funny moment while discussing how June 26 is National Chocolate Pudding Day. The Riverdale actor then handed his wife a bowl filled with chocolate pudding as Kelly admitted it was a day she could "get behind."

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos don't understand why they call dessert 'pudding' in London.

The topic of pudding prompted Kelly to explain her confusing experience with the word while out to eat in England. "In London, where our daughter lives, pudding is a word for dessert. They don’t say dessert, they say, 'Would you like pudding,'" she detailed. "To which I always reply, ‘Yes please!’ And then I'm brutally disappointed when a piece of pie comes out."

Mark chimed in to the conversation, noting, "One time I said, 'it’s not pudding, it’s dessert,' and he goes, 'No, it’s pudding! It’s pudding!" while imitating a loud British accent. Kelly started mimicking the waiter, too, as she mocked, "You Americans! Pudding is a word for dessert. Why you say dessert is a mystery to us."

Lola Consuelos Lives Abroad With Boyfriend Cassius Kidston

Source: @theyoungestyung/Instagram Lola Consuelos' boyfriend is from Switzerland.

While Kelly and Mark have inevitably missed their only daughter ever since she moved abroad, the parents-of-three are big fans of Lola's boyfriend. "I love him," Kelly — who also shares sons Michael, 28, and Joaquin, 22, with Mark — declared during the Wednesday, June 25, episode of her "Let's Talk Off Camera" podcast. "I love his family, we are very close." "His mother and I have a lot of conversations about you two," Kelly teased Lola, who joined her mom for the podcast episode. Lola hasn't shared much about her relationship online, though she gave listeners rare insight on how the lovebirds crossed paths.

Lola Consuelos Reveals How She Met Her Boyfriend

Source: @theyoungestyung/Instagram Lola Consuelos and her boyfriend, Cassius Kidston, moved to London more than one year ago.