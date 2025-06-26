Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Recall Being Fooled by British Slang While Visiting Daughter Lola in London: Watch
British banter is much different than American slang, innit!
During the Thursday, June 26, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, co-hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos recalled being fooled by London terminology while visiting their daughter, Lola, abroad, as she moved across the pond with her boyfriend Cassius Kidston, more than one year ago.
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Don't Get London Slang
Mark and Kelly were reminded of the funny moment while discussing how June 26 is National Chocolate Pudding Day.
The Riverdale actor then handed his wife a bowl filled with chocolate pudding as Kelly admitted it was a day she could "get behind."
The topic of pudding prompted Kelly to explain her confusing experience with the word while out to eat in England.
"In London, where our daughter lives, pudding is a word for dessert. They don’t say dessert, they say, 'Would you like pudding,'" she detailed. "To which I always reply, ‘Yes please!’ And then I'm brutally disappointed when a piece of pie comes out."
Mark chimed in to the conversation, noting, "One time I said, 'it’s not pudding, it’s dessert,' and he goes, 'No, it’s pudding! It’s pudding!" while imitating a loud British accent.
Kelly started mimicking the waiter, too, as she mocked, "You Americans! Pudding is a word for dessert. Why you say dessert is a mystery to us."
Lola Consuelos Lives Abroad With Boyfriend Cassius Kidston
While Kelly and Mark have inevitably missed their only daughter ever since she moved abroad, the parents-of-three are big fans of Lola's boyfriend.
"I love him," Kelly — who also shares sons Michael, 28, and Joaquin, 22, with Mark — declared during the Wednesday, June 25, episode of her "Let's Talk Off Camera" podcast. "I love his family, we are very close."
"His mother and I have a lot of conversations about you two," Kelly teased Lola, who joined her mom for the podcast episode.
Lola hasn't shared much about her relationship online, though she gave listeners rare insight on how the lovebirds crossed paths.
Lola Consuelos Reveals How She Met Her Boyfriend
"We met on vacation," the 24-year-old admitted. "But we did not like each other when we first met each other."
"I say this to everyone that I meet," she added. "That I think the reason we don't find ourselves truly arguing that much is because we kind of got it all out of our systems when we first met each other."
While Lola and Cassius, who is from Switzerland, grew up vacationing on the same island, they didn't formally connect until a friend introduced them during their time at New York University.
Lola believes their romance is thanks to the invisible string theory, as she acknowledged: "We had just so many weird, intertwined things and people and all this stuff. Now we're almost dating for four years, which is insane."