or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Entertainment > Kelly Ripa
OK LogoENTERTAINMENT

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Recall Being Fooled by British Slang While Visiting Daughter Lola in London: Watch

Photo of Kelly Ripa and Lola Consuelos; picture of Mark Consuelos.
Source: @kellyripa/Instagram; Live With Kelly and Mark

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' daughter, Lola, lives abroad with her boyfriend.

By:

June 26 2025, Published 3:50 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

British banter is much different than American slang, innit!

During the Thursday, June 26, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, co-hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos recalled being fooled by London terminology while visiting their daughter, Lola, abroad, as she moved across the pond with her boyfriend Cassius Kidston, more than one year ago.

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Don't Get London Slang

kelly ripa mark consuelos fooled british slang daughter london
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos share three kids.

Mark and Kelly were reminded of the funny moment while discussing how June 26 is National Chocolate Pudding Day.

The Riverdale actor then handed his wife a bowl filled with chocolate pudding as Kelly admitted it was a day she could "get behind."

Article continues below advertisement

kelly ripa mark consuelos fooled british slang daughter london
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos don't understand why they call dessert 'pudding' in London.

The topic of pudding prompted Kelly to explain her confusing experience with the word while out to eat in England.

"In London, where our daughter lives, pudding is a word for dessert. They don’t say dessert, they say, 'Would you like pudding,'" she detailed. "To which I always reply, ‘Yes please!’ And then I'm brutally disappointed when a piece of pie comes out."

Article continues below advertisement

MORE ON:
Kelly Ripa

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: @okmagazine/Instagram

Mark chimed in to the conversation, noting, "One time I said, 'it’s not pudding, it’s dessert,' and he goes, 'No, it’s pudding! It’s pudding!" while imitating a loud British accent.

Kelly started mimicking the waiter, too, as she mocked, "You Americans! Pudding is a word for dessert. Why you say dessert is a mystery to us."

Article continues below advertisement

Lola Consuelos Lives Abroad With Boyfriend Cassius Kidston

kelly ripa mark consuelos fooled british slang daughter london
Source: @theyoungestyung/Instagram

Lola Consuelos' boyfriend is from Switzerland.

While Kelly and Mark have inevitably missed their only daughter ever since she moved abroad, the parents-of-three are big fans of Lola's boyfriend.

"I love him," Kelly — who also shares sons Michael, 28, and Joaquin, 22, with Mark — declared during the Wednesday, June 25, episode of her "Let's Talk Off Camera" podcast. "I love his family, we are very close."

"His mother and I have a lot of conversations about you two," Kelly teased Lola, who joined her mom for the podcast episode.

Lola hasn't shared much about her relationship online, though she gave listeners rare insight on how the lovebirds crossed paths.

Article continues below advertisement

Lola Consuelos Reveals How She Met Her Boyfriend

kelly ripa mark consuelos fooled british slang daughter london
Source: @theyoungestyung/Instagram

Lola Consuelos and her boyfriend, Cassius Kidston, moved to London more than one year ago.

"We met on vacation," the 24-year-old admitted. "But we did not like each other when we first met each other."

"I say this to everyone that I meet," she added. "That I think the reason we don't find ourselves truly arguing that much is because we kind of got it all out of our systems when we first met each other."

While Lola and Cassius, who is from Switzerland, grew up vacationing on the same island, they didn't formally connect until a friend introduced them during their time at New York University.

Lola believes their romance is thanks to the invisible string theory, as she acknowledged: "We had just so many weird, intertwined things and people and all this stuff. Now we're almost dating for four years, which is insane."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.