Loni Anderson's 4 Marriages: From Burt Reynolds to Bob Flick and More

Loni Anderson became a household name in the ‘80s, but fans remain fascinated by the actress' four marriages, especially her split from husband Burt Reynolds.

Fans remain fascinated by Anderson’s four marriages, especially her high-profile split from husband Burt Reynolds .

Actress Loni Anderson became a household name and s-- symbol playing Jennifer Marlowe, the charming receptionist at a struggling Ohio radio station, on the ‘80s sitcom, WKRP in Cincinnati. However, it’s the star’s colorful love life that kept her in the spotlight over the years.

Anderson married Bruce Hasselberg in 1964, soon after graduating from high school. The couple had one daughter, Deidra , but their marriage ended in divorce just two years later.

Anderson moved on nearly 10 years later, marrying Ross Bickell in 1974. The pair relocated from Minnesota to Los Angeles in hopes of show business opportunities. Their marriage lasted almost a decade before the pair quietly divorced in 1981.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Loni Anderson was known for her relationship with Burt Reynolds.

One of her most notable marriages was to Reynolds. The pair met on the set of their film Stoker Ace and were married from 1988 to 1994.

"I feel like Cinderella. I married Prince Charming,” she famously said at their top-secret wedding ceremony at Reynolds' ranch in Jupiter, Fla.

The relationship would become contentious after their split. In 1995, Anderson claimed in an interview that Reynolds was both physically and emotionally abusive. In addition, she claimed the actor failed to pay child support.

"It's a very difficult situation. Sometimes he'll go for months (without paying) and sometimes it is all regular. I think it depends on if he is working," Anderson told a news outlet at the time.

Meanwhile, nearly a decade later, Reynolds famously said that marrying Anderson "was a really dumb move on my part."

Reynolds and Anderson’s divorce wasn't settled until 2015, after Anderson took him to court to settle the remaining balance on their divorce settlement. TMZ reported that Reynolds wrote his ex a check for $154,520 to cover the entire sum. It was considered one of the nastiest and longest divorces in Hollywood history.