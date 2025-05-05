Lorde Divides Fans by Going Nearly Topless in Daring Backless Outfit at 2025 Met Gala: Photos

Lorde's Met Gala outfit received both positive and negative reactions on social media.

On Monday, May 5, the singer wore a dark gray satin bandeau top across her chest, but the piece of fabric appeared to be taped on, as it was completely backless.

Lorde is turning heads at the 2025 Met Gala .

Lorde rocked a barely there top and matching skirt to the 2025 Met Gala.

The star, 28, added a matching floor-length, high-waisted skirt and carried a blazer in the same shade.

She kept her brunette tresses slicked back in a braid and accessorized with some dainty jewelry.

Her bold look divided fans, as some thought the ensemble was "just a hot mess."

"Sorry but this isn’t it," another critic tweeted, while a third person quipped of her barely there top, "it's giving duct tape."