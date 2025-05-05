Lorde Divides Fans by Going Nearly Topless in Daring Backless Outfit at 2025 Met Gala: Photos
The star, 28, added a matching floor-length, high-waisted skirt and carried a blazer in the same shade.
She kept her brunette tresses slicked back in a braid and accessorized with some dainty jewelry.
Her bold look divided fans, as some thought the ensemble was "just a hot mess."
"Sorry but this isn’t it," another critic tweeted, while a third person quipped of her barely there top, "it's giving duct tape."
On the other hand, plenty of people raved over the ensemble, with one fan writing on social media, "This is her year wow."
"She looks stunning, everyone's just a hater this year," another person insisted.
The "Team" crooner posted a video to show off her physique, captioning the clip, "Hide your forks."
This year's theme is Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, which is based on the Costume Institute’s spring 2025 exhibition at the iconic NYC museum, which honors Monica L. Miller’s 2009 book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity.
Prior to attending fashion's biggest night, the New Zealand native surprised fans by planning an impromptu concert in Manhattan — though before it was set to kick off, police shut it down since she didn't have a legal permit.
However, the star wound up making an appearance later on to promote her new music.
In a new interview, Lorde explained she titled her new single "What Was That" "because it’s the beginning. It was the first music of my rebirth that had come out of me, and I felt it start the day that we did that."
"I had come back from London to New York after this period of great turbulence in my personal life. Becoming single, but also really facing my body stuff head-on, and starting to feel my gender broadening a little bit," she explained to Stereogum.com of dealing with body dysmorphia.
"I just kept thinking, What was all of that? Whether it was my seven-year relationship or a pandemic or sacrificing my body to my career since I was 16 or 17," she continued. "This feeling of, Oh, my God, so much has moved through me. And there’s so much mystery and pain. I just held the mic and sort of walked around the room and said it all. I didn’t write anything down, which was cool."
The star's new album, Virgin, is out next month.