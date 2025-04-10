or
Lorde Fans Freak Out as Singer Hints at New Music in Cryptic Video: 'Oh My God'

Photo of Lorde.
Source: MEGA

Lorde broke her recent social media silence with a viral TikTok.

By:

April 10 2025, Published 10:24 a.m. ET

Is a Lorde summer upon us?

The famed New Zealand singer, 28, teased fans with a snippet of a new song in a strange video shared to TikTok on Wednesday, April 9, prompting her supporters to beg Lorde to pull the trigger and drop her fourth album.

lorde new music cryptic video tiktok fans freak out album
Source: MEGA

The singer teased new music while recording herself walking through Washington Square Park in NYC.

The social media upload featured the brunette beauty strolling through Washington Square Park in New York City alongside unreleased audio or Lorde singing catchy, never-before-heard lyrics.

"Since I was 17 / I gave you everything now / We'd wake from a dream / Well baby, what was that? What was that?" she sang.

Source: @lorde
Walking along to the beat, Lorde barely showed her face while keeping the camera focused on her outfit — which featured dark jeans and a long-sleeved white button-up shirt.

In the comments section of Lorde's post — which received almost 1.5 million likes — fans absolutely lost it as they've been desperately waiting for new music from the "Royals" singer ever since she released her third studio album, Solar Power, in August 2021.

lorde new music cryptic video tiktok fans freak out album
Source: @lorde/Instagram

Lorde previously posted a photo of herself in a bikini to Instagram after deleting every upload from her page.

"RECESSION IS OVER LORDE IS BACK ?!?" one admirer exclaimed, while another individual quipped: "Lorde came to save the economy."

"Lorde albums have only ever dropped at extremely pivotal moments of my life. I don’t know whether to be excited or terrified," a third fan admitted, as a fourth supporter stated, "Oh my god," and a fifth social media user confessed, "Lorde's acting weird again. I know this album is gonna change my life."

lorde new music cryptic video tiktok fans freak out album
Source: MEGA

Lorde last released an album in 2021.

Fans begging Lorde to drop new music is nothing new for the two-time Grammy winner.

In December 2024, Lorde took to Instagram with a rare photo of herself in a bikini after deleting every other post previously shared to her page. (The "Ribs" hitmaker has since done the same and currently has zero uploads displayed on her profile on the social media app.)

While Lorde didn't include a caption alongside her post, the upload did feature a meme that read: "I'm wearing dark glasses today, because I'm seeing the future... and the future is looking very bright."

Fans interpreted the message as hope for upcoming music, as one person manifested, "THE FUTURE IS LOOKING VERY BRIGHT!!!! (the future contains a new Lorde album)."

lorde new music cryptic video tiktok fans freak out album
Source: MEGA

Lorde's fans are begging her to drop her fourth album.

"Lorde I need L4 so bad I'm clawing at the gates of my enclosure," someone else joked, with a desperate fan declaring they were "screaming crying for L4 on my hands and knees."

An exact timeline of Lorde's music plans will likely remain a mystery, as the "Team" singer typically keeps away from the public eye.

"I’m great at my job, but I’m not sure I’m the man for the job," she told Vogue during a 2021 interview. "I’m a highly sensitive person. I’m not built for pop star life."

"To have a public-facing existence is something I find really intense and is something I’m not good at. That natural charisma is not what I have. I have the brain in the jar," she noted.

