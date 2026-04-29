Lorde Films Herself in the Shower in Saucy Video: Watch
April 29 2026, Updated 11:20 a.m. ET
Lorde is once again getting fans talking — this time after sharing a deeply personal and eye-catching video.
The short clip, which quickly made waves online, shows the “Royals” hitmaker filming herself in the shower. With her wet hair slicked back, Lorde stood facing the camera with her eyes closed, calmly washing her face.
Both hands are raised as she gently rubbed cleanser across her cheeks and forehead, creating a quiet, almost meditative moment. The dim lighting casts strong shadows on the tiled wall behind her, giving the entire scene a moody, cinematic feel.
Adding to the vibe, she sings along to “Time to Pretend” by MGMT while continuing her routine.
As expected, fans quickly filled the comments section with reactions.
“that showermaxxing joy 🪽,” one wrote.
Another added, “i remember how it feels to be… SOAP 🧼.”
“Lorde reminding her fans to shower 💜,” a third joked.
“Lorde listening to MGMT. I won,” a fourth gushed.
The viral moment comes months after Lorde opened up about her journey of self-discovery.
In a preview of her September 2025 appearance on “Take 5 with Zan Rowe,” the singer reflected on her early rise to fame after releasing “Royals” at just 16 — and how she didn’t fully grasp it at the time.
- Lorde Says She Doesn't Know If She's 'Ever Really Felt Like a Woman' in Candid Confession
- Lorde Sparks Concern From Fans After Sharing Photo of Herself Crying on the Floor: 'She Doesn't Look OK'
- Lorde Makes Shocking Admission About Her 'Gender Identity': 'I'm a Woman Except for the Days When I'm a Man'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
“I don’t totally understand that level of belief in myself, but I think you need that… that’s the thing about being a teenager. You just sort of do have this unchecked confidence,” she shared.
Now, more than a decade later, she said she’s in a completely different place.
“I sit before you, a very different woman to the one I was before,” she told Zan Rowe. “This cord cut between me and kind of femininity that I had been attached to for as long as I’d felt like a girl. I don't know if I’d ever really felt like a woman."
Her latest album, Virgin, released in June 2025, reflects that personal shift — diving deeper into identity, growth and letting go of what no longer serves her.
One particularly emotional moment came when she discussed “Girl, So Confusing,” a track by Charli XCX that explored their friendship.
The lyrics read, “I don’t know if you like me. Sometimes I think you might hate me. Sometimes I think I might hate you.”
Instead of taking it negatively, Lorde saw it as something meaningful.
“It felt like an act of love,” she said.
“I felt this unmistakable mix of the love of someone putting you into a piece of art and this sort of sick feeling of hurting someone, and of being misunderstood,” she explained. “It still destroys me, I find it so heartbreaking and beautiful.”