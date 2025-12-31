Loren Gray Recalls Being in 'Awe' of Taylor Swift While Starring in Her 2020 'The Man' Music Video: 'I Get Chills'

Article continues below advertisement

Loren Gray still gets goosebumps thinking about the moment she stepped onto the set of Taylor Swift's 2020 music video for "The Man." "I got to work with her once on a music video, and watching her creativity and collaboration and professionalism on set — I was in awe," Gray exclusively tells OK!, while discussing her recent partnership with Tillys and the brand's new curated selection of Loren’s Picks. The social media star, actress and singer says the experience left a lasting impression, calling Swift someone she'd jump at the chance to collaborate with again.

Source: Taylor Swift/YouTube Loren Gray starred in Taylor Swift's 2020 'The Man' music video.

"Watching how she works was just incredible," Gray recalls, clearly still inspired years later. "Imagine being in the studio with her. I get chills." While Swift may top her dream collaboration list, the Incoming actress had a surprising answer when asked to name her ultimate style icon: Adam Sandler. "This is not a joke — Adam Sandler," she laughs. "I think he would love the Tillys pieces, if anyone has a connect." She quickly adds another favorite, noting Stevie Nicks as someone whose style and spirit she deeply admires. "She looks so free and is so powerful."

Loren Gray Seeks Comfort in Her Style

Source: Tillys Loren Gray admits Adam Sandler is her 'ultimate style icon.'

That same sense of freedom and authenticity is what drew Gray to her latest fashion partnership. From Pennsylvania to Los Angeles, the 22-year-old has always leaned into confidence and self-expression — two qualities that define Tillys. Together, they’re celebrating individuality and bold style with a new curated selection called Loren's Picks. "I shopped at Tillys a lot growing up at the local mall in Pennsylvania," Gray reveals. "This collection is really reflective of my style and what I’m wearing in my day-to-day — my more 'off-duty' look — and that’s something I’m excited to share with my fans now." Carefully curated, each piece reflects Gray’s effortlessly cool aesthetic, with comfort at the forefront. "So much of what I wear now is about what makes me feel good," she explains. "That’s not just how I look in the pieces — it’s how the fabrics feel and whether the fit or the cut is restrictive.”

Loren Gray Reveals Her Go-to Fashion Favorites

Source: Tillys Loren Gray prioritizes comfort when it comes to her style.

Her must-have? Baggy jeans. "I love baggy jeans because you get the look of denim with none of the restriction," she says, calling them a staple she couldn’t imagine leaving out of the collection. Gray wants fans to feel empowered when shopping Loren’s Picks. "I hope these pieces make my fans feel confident — they have every right to be,” she expresses. "They’re beautiful. What I love about the picks is that they’re really cute pieces, but the person wearing them is still going to shine through." That mindset comes from years of navigating the fashion world under intense scrutiny. Gray admits that early in her career, she often felt pressured to dress a certain way. "I came into this industry when I was really young and was still finding myself,” she mentions. "There was definitely a lot of pressure to go with what everyone else was wearing, regardless of whether or not it felt like me."

Loren Gray Learned Red Carpet Discomfort 'Wasn't Worth It'

Source: Tillys Loren Gray no longer forces herself to wear uncomfortable clothing.

Looking back at old red carpet photos, she remembers discomfort more than the events themselves. "Over time I decided it wasn’t worth it," she says. "I need to feel like me." That sense of individuality extends beyond fashion and into her daily life. "Being honest about who I am and choosing what feels authentic to me instead of trying to fit in sounds simple, but it’s really hard," she acknowledges. "I’m not always there, but I do my best — and that’s what matters."

