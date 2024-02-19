Home > Photos > Taylor Swift PHOTOS 10 of Taylor Swift's Best Music Videos: 'Anti-Hero,' 'Bad Blood' and More Source: Taylor Swift/YouTube

Anti-Hero

Taylor Swift communicates with her fans, called Swifties, and tells them a story about mental health in the touching music video for "Anti-Hero." The track's music video introduces her doppelgänger and shares her insecurities, self-criticism and struggles with self-image. Through her alter-ego, Swift opens up about her fears in life and how she becomes her own problem sometimes.

Bad Blood

Swift's best friend Selena Gomez plays a huge role in the music video for "Bad Blood," as she betrays her and pushes her to enter a training facility with the help of other powerful women. It highlights the domination of women and how she aims to take down Gomez — which is part of the music video's plot. It also includes appearances from Gigi Hadid, Hayley Williams, Cara Delevingne, Kendrick Lamar and Zendaya, to name a few.

Bejeweled

"Bejeweled" sees Swift transform into her own Cinderella while her best friends — Laura Dern and the Haim sisters — play the roles of the the stepmother and stepsisters, respectively. Like in the fairy-tale, she eventually wins in the end.

Blank Space

Swift takes a shot at the tabloids' portrayal of her love live through the "Blank Space" music video. The clip starts with her having a perfect relationship before becoming obsessed with her partner.

Look What You Made Me Do

"Look What You Made Me Do" is considered one of Swift's most shocking videos, as there's a grave and a tombstone that has the words "Here Lies Taylor Swift's Reputation" written on it. It shows different versions of herself based on her previous music videos, including past awards show incidents and controversies she has faced over the years. Despite having different personas in the video, Swift empowers herself in it and embraces her rebirth as a singer.

Love Story

Resonating with the story in the song's lyrics, "Love Story" retells William Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet, with Swift representing the popular female character. The whole set has a castle and people in medieval costumes as the crooner reimagines the classic love story with her love interest.

Lover

Together with her on-screen love interest, Christian Owens, Swift softly delivers her thoughts about love through the "Lover" music video.

Shake It Off

Swift presents different dance styles in the music video of her chart-topping track "Shake It Off." While her character cannot follow the choreographies, she soon delivers a positive message about self-acceptance and pursuing one's dream.

Wildest Dreams

Set in the 1950s in Savannah, "Wildest Dreams" takes fans to the set of a fictionalized romantic movie with Swift and Scott Eastwood, who plays the heartthrob. It captures every moment they share in front and behind the cameras and how it eventually leads to heartbreak.

You Belong With Me

Swift appears as a nerdy character and a cheerleader in the music video for "You Belong With Me." The bookish girl communicates with her crush and neighbor, who is dating a popular girl in school, through a sketchpad from their bedroom windows. During a high school dance, she finally wins his heart and realizes that he belongs with her.