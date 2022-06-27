Just Like Mom & Dad! Lori Harvey's Ultimate 'Couple Goals' Are Her Parents Following Split From Michael B. Jordan
Lori Harvey has not given up on love despite her recent breakup with Michael B. Jordan. In fact, the model recently revealed her parents Steve Harvey and Marjorie Elaine Harvey are her inspiration for finding the one.
“They’re definitely my couple goals," Harvey told Us Weekly while promoting the opening of WAKUDA inside The Venetian Las Vegas. "I literally was just talking to my mom on the phone earlier and she was telling me what she got my dad for their anniversary tomorrow and I’m like, ‘Wow, you guys are literally goals.’ This is what I want one day."
“They have the best love, they’re so supportive of me and, you know, just always here for me, whatever I need," the SKN by LH founder, 25, explained of her parents' 15-year union. "So they’re great. I love them.”
“Their biggest thing I think is making communication key. Being on the same page. Like maintaining a friendship,” she said, later joking that her parents should write a “playbook manual” on dating.
“Still liking each other after so many years ... because of course the love is always going to be there but being able to be like, ‘I really like this person, I like hanging out with them, I have a good time with them. I can laugh and just kick it and hang out.’ That’s really important," Harvey added.
As OK! previously reported, the socialite and the hunky actor, 35, went their separate ways after a year of dating. "Michael and Lori are both completely heartbroken. They still love each other," a source said of the split.
"Michael matured a lot over the course of their relationship and was ready to commit for the long term," the insider continued. "He let down his guard with her, opening up emotionally in a romantic relationship for the first time. They had great times together and brought out the best in each other."