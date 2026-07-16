Lori Harvey Risks Nip Slip in Risqué Top During Vacation: Photos

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Lori Harvey is serving effortless vacation style once again. The model caught fans' attention after sharing a series of sun-soaked photos from her tropical getaway, rocking a daring white crochet top with dramatic cutouts that nearly caused a wardrobe malfunction. Harvey, 29, uploaded the stylish snapshots to Instagram, giving followers a look at her chic resort outfit while strolling along a lush tropical path. She paired the eye-catching halter top with loose white Bermuda shorts, oversized sunglasses and a vibrant orange clutch, creating a sleek monochromatic look with a bright pop of color.

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Source: @loriharvey/Instagram Lori Harvey shared a series of tropical vacation photos featuring a bold white crochet halter top that nearly resulted in a wardrobe malfunction.

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“She sells seashells by the seashore ✨,” Harvey penned in the caption. The revealing crochet design featured intricate floral details and open panels across the front, making it one of Harvey's boldest vacation looks to date. Though the top came close to revealing more than intended, the model carried off the daring outfit with her signature confidence and effortless style.

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Yacht Views and Summer Vibes

Source: @loriharvey/Instagram The model also posted snapshots from a luxury yacht, where she relaxed in a pastel pink bikini top.

The carousel also included a more laid-back look as Harvey changed into a pastel pink bikini top while relaxing aboard a luxury yacht. She completed the casual outfit with a yellow baseball cap as she smiled while taking in the peaceful ocean scenery. Several scenic shots highlighted a breathtaking sunset over the water, giving fans a glimpse of the lavish escape. The final photo captured Harvey unwinding on the yacht beneath the bright afternoon sun.

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Fans Showered Harvey With Praise

Source: @loriharvey/Instagram Lori Harvey recently joined Kevin Hart's co-founded tequila brand, Gran Coramino, as its new chief creative advisor.

It didn't take long for followers to flood the comments section with compliments over the Playboy magazine star's latest fashion moment. “Summer maxxing 😍,” one fan penned. Another added, “Obsessed 🔥.” “I love this life for her ❤️,” a third gushed. “Your life seems like it’s full of fun and excitement,” a fourth wrote.

Harvey Lands Major New Role

Source: @loriharvey/Instagram In her new role, Lori Harvey said she hopes to help create thoughtful and memorable experiences while shaping the brand's future.