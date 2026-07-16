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Lori Harvey Risks Nip Slip in Risqué Top During Vacation: Photos

lori harvey vacation style
Source: MEGA; @loriharvey/Instagram

Lori Harvey wowed fans in a daring crochet top that nearly exposed her assets during her vacation.

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July 16 2026, Published 1:02 p.m. ET

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Lori Harvey is serving effortless vacation style once again.

The model caught fans' attention after sharing a series of sun-soaked photos from her tropical getaway, rocking a daring white crochet top with dramatic cutouts that nearly caused a wardrobe malfunction.

Harvey, 29, uploaded the stylish snapshots to Instagram, giving followers a look at her chic resort outfit while strolling along a lush tropical path. She paired the eye-catching halter top with loose white Bermuda shorts, oversized sunglasses and a vibrant orange clutch, creating a sleek monochromatic look with a bright pop of color.

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image of Lori Harvey shared a series of tropical vacation photos featuring a bold white crochet halter top that nearly resulted in a wardrobe malfunction.
Source: @loriharvey/Instagram

Lori Harvey shared a series of tropical vacation photos featuring a bold white crochet halter top that nearly resulted in a wardrobe malfunction.

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“She sells seashells by the seashore ✨,” Harvey penned in the caption.

The revealing crochet design featured intricate floral details and open panels across the front, making it one of Harvey's boldest vacation looks to date. Though the top came close to revealing more than intended, the model carried off the daring outfit with her signature confidence and effortless style.

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Source: @loriharvey/Instagram
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Yacht Views and Summer Vibes

image of The model also posted snapshots from a luxury yacht, where she relaxed in a pastel pink bikini top.
Source: @loriharvey/Instagram

The model also posted snapshots from a luxury yacht, where she relaxed in a pastel pink bikini top.

The carousel also included a more laid-back look as Harvey changed into a pastel pink bikini top while relaxing aboard a luxury yacht. She completed the casual outfit with a yellow baseball cap as she smiled while taking in the peaceful ocean scenery.

Several scenic shots highlighted a breathtaking sunset over the water, giving fans a glimpse of the lavish escape. The final photo captured Harvey unwinding on the yacht beneath the bright afternoon sun.

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Fans Showered Harvey With Praise

image of Lori Harvey recently joined Kevin Hart's co-founded tequila brand, Gran Coramino, as its new chief creative advisor.
Source: @loriharvey/Instagram

Lori Harvey recently joined Kevin Hart's co-founded tequila brand, Gran Coramino, as its new chief creative advisor.

It didn't take long for followers to flood the comments section with compliments over the Playboy magazine star's latest fashion moment.

“Summer maxxing 😍,” one fan penned.

Another added, “Obsessed 🔥.”

“I love this life for her ❤️,” a third gushed.

“Your life seems like it’s full of fun and excitement,” a fourth wrote.

Harvey Lands Major New Role

image of In her new role, Lori Harvey said she hopes to help create thoughtful and memorable experiences while shaping the brand's future.
Source: @loriharvey/Instagram

In her new role, Lori Harvey said she hopes to help create thoughtful and memorable experiences while shaping the brand's future.

The glamorous vacation post comes just weeks after comedian Kevin Hart's co-founded tequila brand, Gran Coramino, announced Harvey as its new chief creative advisor.

The longtime model's appointment marks both her first collaboration with Gran Coramino and the brand's first celebrity partnership.

“Creating meaningful experiences has always been one of my greatest joys. Whether I’m bringing together friends, celebrating family, or simply making people feel seen,” Harvey said in an exclusive statement to WWD.

She added, “I believe the smallest details leave the biggest impressions, and that’s the philosophy I’ll bring to Gran Coramino. Every sip, every gathering, and every celebration should feel thoughtful, elevated and unforgettable. I’m excited to step into the role of chief creative advisor and can’t wait to help shape the next chapter of the brand and create moments that feel timeless.”

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