Lori Harvey Sizzles in Gold String Bikini: Photos
Lori Harvey just cranked up the heat this summer.
The model and skincare entrepreneur stunned fans in a sparkling gold string bikini while lounging on a luxurious yacht.
She shared a sultry clip on Instagram, casually posing on the boat’s steps with her toned abs and glowing skin front and center. She kept it chill with a bucket hat, delicate body chain and anklet to finish the look.
“Summer is here ✨,” she captioned the post.
The ocean sparkled behind her, and the golden hour lighting made everything look even dreamier.
Naturally, fans went wild in the comments section.
“Hotter than fire 😍,” one user wrote, while another said, “Summer Lori has arrived 🔥😍.”
A third chimed in with, “Hello gorgeous 😍.”
“😍 just fine and serene 🔥,” someone else added.
One follower gushed, “Gorgeous face and the body is always Tea!!! 😍”
Harvey, daughter of Steve Harvey and his wife Marjorie, isn’t new to slaying photoshoots. Despite her 5'3" height, she’s been making major waves in the fashion world.
Back in February, she was the cover star of Playboy’s big comeback issue, as OK! previously shared.
Shot by Greg Swales, the photos showed Lori living it up in a glam mansion-party setting in L.A.
One shot had her going topless by a pool, rocking long pink gloves and a feathery tutu skirt, posing confidently with a leg-crossed, sultry stare.
On the cover, she sported a glittery micro bikini top that showed off her curves. She paired it with a mint green boa draped across her shoulders and another playfully sitting on her head.
In one frame, she held a Playboy stir to her lips and stared straight into the camera. Makeup artist Courtney Kareem gave her a flawless glow with blush, rich brown eyeshadow and a touch of white highlighter to make her eyes pop.
The glittery lids and glossy lips sealed the deal on her bold glam.
In a close-up, Lori nearly spilled out of a bone-colored plunging corset. She wore sculpted earrings in a matching tone, and her caramel-colored hair was parted to one side, bringing the whole racy look together.
While she’s riding high now, Lori recently opened up about the pressures she faced early in her modeling journey.
“I absolutely felt pressure to be a certain size, especially when I first started,” she admitted. “When you're backstage and they're fitting you, everything is sample size. You're expected to be very, very tall and very, very thin.”
She added, “I'll be honest, I definitely was self-conscious about it when I first started, because I'm not a traditional model. When it came to developing my brands, I was like, ‘OK, inclusivity is number one on my list.’”
The brunette bombshell made her runway debut in 2017 when she walked for Dolce & Gabbana at Milan Fashion Week at just 20 years old. Since then, she’s landed campaigns with fashion giants like Michael Kors, Valentino and Burberry.