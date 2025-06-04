Lori Harvey Sizzles in Gold String Bikini: Photos 

Lori Harvey stunned in a gold string bikini during a yacht getaway.

Lori Harvey just cranked up the heat this summer.

“Summer is here ✨,” she captioned the post.

She shared a sultry clip on Instagram , casually posing on the boat ’s steps with her toned abs and glowing skin front and center. She kept it chill with a bucket hat, delicate body chain and anklet to finish the look.

The model and skincare entrepreneur stunned fans in a sparkling gold string bikini while lounging on a luxurious yacht.

The ocean sparkled behind her, and the golden hour lighting made everything look even dreamier.

Naturally, fans went wild in the comments section.

“Hotter than fire 😍,” one user wrote, while another said, “Summer Lori has arrived 🔥😍.”

A third chimed in with, “Hello gorgeous 😍.”

“😍 just fine and serene 🔥,” someone else added.

One follower gushed, “Gorgeous face and the body is always Tea!!! 😍”