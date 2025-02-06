Lori Harvey Goes Topless While Posing on the Cover of 'Playboy': See the Juicy Photos
Lori Harvey is making waves as the cover star of Playboy's highly anticipated return!
The 28-year-old model is gracing the first Playboy cover in five years, released on Wednesday, February 5, and hitting newsstands on Monday, February 10.
Photographed by Greg Swales, the images captured Harvey in a glamorous, Los Angeles mansion party-themed scene.
One photo featured the Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist actress going topless alongside a pool, wearing pink long gloves and a feathered tutu skirt. She posed sideways with her leg crossed, giving a seductive glance toward the camera.
For the cover, she flaunted a glittery micro bikini top that perfectly highlights her figure. Styled by Leila Bani, Harvey complemented the sparkly top with a mint green boa draped over her shoulders and playfully perched atop her head.
Holding a Playboy stir to her lips, she locked eyes with the camera, radiating confidence as makeup artist Courtney Kareem gave her a glowing complexion with soft blush, rich brown eyeshadow that blended seamlessly and a touch of white highlighter to brighten the inner corners.
Her glittered lids and glossy lips complete the sultry glam look.
Harvey took things to the next level with a close-up portrait, where she nearly spilled out of a bone-colored plunging sweetheart tube corset, paired with abstract-shaped earrings that match the color. The star, who had her modeling debut in 2017, caramel-colored hair is parted to one side, adding the finishing touch to her bold and seductive look.
Things heated up even more when Harvey stepped into a baby blue checkered mini dress, showing off her rear as she paired the look with knee-high lace socks and white sandals. In this playful shot, she walked her pet rabbits on a pearl leash through a garden labyrinth.
The entrepreneur also got bold in a shot taken in a massive garage, where she leaned against a sleek sports car in a sequin bodysuit with sculpted shoulders and feathered thigh-high boots. She slicked her hair back into an updo, letting the fierce look speak for itself.
- Lindsay Lohan Plans To Move Back to America & Reboot Acting Career
- Makeup-Free Pamela Anderson Wears Wool Coat in 82 Degree Miami Weather After Revealing Reason She Left Hollywood: See Photos
- Gwyneth Paltrow, Gisele Bündchen & More Gush Over Jennifer Garner's Ageless Look After Sharing Sultry Throwback Photo
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Along with Harvey, the new issue will feature comedian Nikki Glaser — fresh off her Golden Globes hosting gig — and the yet to be revealed Playmate of the Year.
Playboy teased its return to print on January 24, sharing a video from Harvey’s photoshoot on Instagram and announcing the comeback with the caption, “PLAYBOY returns to print with Lori Harvey on the cover. Preorder today. On stands 02.10.25. Link in bio.”
Founded in 1953, Playboy ended its print operations in 2020 after facing challenges, including the death of founder Hugh Hefner in 2017 and the decline of print media.
Though CEO Ben Kohn explained the decision to shift to a “digital-first publishing schedule,” Playboy is back in print as part of a major rebranding effort.
“It’s no surprise that media consumption habits have been changing for some time – and while the stories we produce and the artwork we showcase is enjoyed by millions of people on digital platforms, our content in its printed form reaches the hands of only a fraction of our fans,” Kohn said at the time.
“Playboy is the quintessential iconic brand, and it has always been more than a magazine – it is the original creator business that has launched hundreds of careers over the past seventy years,” he added. “The decision to reintroduce Playboy magazine reflects the Company’s commitment to adapting to the evolving media landscape while preserving the brand’s rich heritage, including the high-quality journalism, compelling storytelling, and provocative content that has defined Playboy for decades.”