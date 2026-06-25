Lori Loughlin's Daughter Olivia Jade Shows Off Her Booty and Cleavage in Saucy Photos
June 25 2026, Published 2:09 p.m. ET
Olivia Jade Giannulli is embracing summer in style.
The influencer and daughter of actress Lori Loughlin recently shared a series of sizzling photos from a rooftop photoshoot, giving fans a look at her warm-weather wardrobe while showing off her fit physique in a tiny bikini.
In the snapshots, Giannulli relaxed on an outdoor daybed, wearing a white string bikini with a subtle polka-dot pattern that highlighted her beach-ready figure.
One standout photo captured Giannulli stretched out in the sunshine, featuring her cleavage, while wearing oversized black sunglasses and glossy makeup.
“if there is sun I will be tanning (sorry mom),” she captioned the post.
Rooftop Photos Turned Heads
Another image showed the influencer posing from behind as she adjusted her bikini bottoms while flaunting her booty. The stylish rooftop setting served as the perfect backdrop for the playful photo session.
Throughout the carousel, Giannulli struck a variety of poses, including one where she sat with her knees pulled close to her chest while running her hands through her hair.
Followers quickly filled the comments section with praise for the photos.
“caption is the most real thing ever! my mom is the same ❤️,” one wrote.
Another added, “and she strikes again.”
“ray of sunshine pocket of life,” a third penned.
“Tan and glowing,” a fourth suggested.
“You are a perfect woman 🔥🔥🔥🌹🌹🌹,” a fifth gushed.
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Reflecting on the College Admissions Scandal
The new photos come more than five years after Giannulli and her family found themselves at the center of the 2019 college admissions scandal.
The YouTuber's parents, Full House star Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, both served prison sentences after paying $500,000 to secure their daughters' spots at the University of Southern California (USC).
Looking back on that difficult period, Olivia admitted she struggled with the public fallout.
“There was a time where I wanted to completely shut off everything, fall in a hole, and never show my face again," she told Bustle in an interview published on Tuesday, May 12. "I think it takes perseverance and, honestly, thick skin to keep going.”
Finding Her Way Forward
Olivia, now 26, has largely stayed away from formal interviews since her appearance on Red Table Talk in 2020. Following the scandal, she faced intense criticism online and even received death threats.
“I’ve been really afraid to [speak out] just because if something comes across the wrong way or not as intended, it’s hard to tame the beast," she shared. "So instead of trying to create or change a narrative, I’ve just let it happen."
Bustle's Samantha Leach wrote, "She kept posting through it — makeup tutorials, outfit diaries, and travelogues on YouTube — and eventually forged new partnerships with brands like Michael Kors, Madhappy, Good American and Abercrombie."
Olivia admitted she and her family had "messed up" and apologized for "contributing to these social inequalities."
The social media influencer acknowledged that her attendance at USC wasn't fair because she "shouldn't have been there in the first place," but said, "I'm 21 — I feel like I deserve a second chance to redeem myself."
Olivia also explained that growing up, she didn't realize she was the "poster child of white privilege."