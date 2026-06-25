Lori Loughlin's Daughter Olivia Jade Shows Off Her Booty and Cleavage in Saucy Photos

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Olivia Jade Giannulli is embracing summer in style. The influencer and daughter of actress Lori Loughlin recently shared a series of sizzling photos from a rooftop photoshoot, giving fans a look at her warm-weather wardrobe while showing off her fit physique in a tiny bikini.

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Source: @oliviajade/Instagram Olivia Jade Giannulli shared a series of rooftop bikini photos while enjoying a sunny day outdoors.

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In the snapshots, Giannulli relaxed on an outdoor daybed, wearing a white string bikini with a subtle polka-dot pattern that highlighted her beach-ready figure. One standout photo captured Giannulli stretched out in the sunshine, featuring her cleavage, while wearing oversized black sunglasses and glossy makeup. “if there is sun I will be tanning (sorry mom),” she captioned the post.

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Rooftop Photos Turned Heads

Source: @oliviajade/Instagram Fans flooded the comments section with praise for the model’s stylish summer snapshots and confident poses.

Another image showed the influencer posing from behind as she adjusted her bikini bottoms while flaunting her booty. The stylish rooftop setting served as the perfect backdrop for the playful photo session. Throughout the carousel, Giannulli struck a variety of poses, including one where she sat with her knees pulled close to her chest while running her hands through her hair. Followers quickly filled the comments section with praise for the photos. “caption is the most real thing ever! my mom is the same ❤️,” one wrote. Another added, “and she strikes again.” “ray of sunshine pocket of life,” a third penned. “Tan and glowing,” a fourth suggested. “You are a perfect woman 🔥🔥🔥🌹🌹🌹,” a fifth gushed.

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Reflecting on the College Admissions Scandal

Source: @oliviajade/Instagram The influencer reflected on the emotional toll of the 2019 college admissions scandal in a recent interview.

The new photos come more than five years after Giannulli and her family found themselves at the center of the 2019 college admissions scandal. The YouTuber's parents, Full House star Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, both served prison sentences after paying $500,000 to secure their daughters' spots at the University of Southern California (USC). Looking back on that difficult period, Olivia admitted she struggled with the public fallout. “There was a time where I wanted to completely shut off everything, fall in a hole, and never show my face again," she told Bustle in an interview published on Tuesday, May 12. "I think it takes perseverance and, honestly, thick skin to keep going.”

Finding Her Way Forward

Source: @oliviajade/Instagram Olivia Giannulli admitted there was a time when she wanted to disappear from the public eye following the controversy.