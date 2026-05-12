Olivia Jade Giannulli Admits She Wanted to 'Fall in a Hole' and 'Never Show Her Face Again' After College Admissions Scandal
May 12 2026, Published 1:51 p.m. ET
Olivia Jade Giannulli wanted to hide away amid the fallout of the 2019 college admissions scandal,
The YouTuber's parents, Full House star Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, both served time in prison for paying $500,000 to secure their daughters' spots at the University of Southern California (USC).
“There was a time where I wanted to completely shut off everything, fall in a hole, and never show my face again," she told Bustle in an interview published on Tuesday, May 12. "I think it takes perseverance and, honestly, thick skin to keep going.”
'It's Hard to Tame the Beast'
Olivia, now 26, hasn't done a formal interview since her appearance on Red Table Talk in 2020. She was subject to harsh criticism and even death threats following the scandal.
“I’ve been really afraid to [speak out] just because if something comes across the wrong way or not as intended, it’s hard to tame the beast," she shared. "So instead of trying to create or change a narrative, I’ve just let it happen."
Bustle's Samantha Leach wrote, "She kept posting through it — makeup tutorials, outfit diaries, and travelogues on YouTube — and eventually forged new partnerships with brands like Michael Kors, Madhappy, Good American, and Abercrombie."
'Poster Child of White Privilege'
During her sit-down on Red Table Talk, Olivia admitted she and her family had "messed up" and apologized for "contributing to these social inequalities."
The social media influencer acknowledged that her attendance at USC wasn't fair because she "shouldn't have been there in the first place," but said, "I'm 21 — I feel like I deserve a second chance to redeem myself."
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'You Can't Hang on to Negativity'
Lori, 61, served two months in prison for one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud.
In her first major interview since the scandal, the 90210 actress didn't directly address her role in the scheme but spoke about moving forward.
She told First for Women Magazine in 2024 that "no one is perfect" and "we all make mistakes."
"I was always told to let stuff go," Lori added. "And I think for your own health, you have to let things go because you can’t hang on to negativity. Life’s too short."
'I'm So Proud of You'
Lori recently appeared in a TikTok video with Olivia to test out the vlogger's new makeup line, o.piccola.
After trying out a highlighter, the Summerland star told her daughter, "Wow. I'm so proud of you. I know how hard you worked on this. It really, really is gorgeous."