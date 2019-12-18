trending in NEWS

Olivia Jade Giannulli is officially back on YouTube. The social media influencer, 20, uploaded her first makeup tutorial on Wednesday, December 18. The video came almost nine months after her parents’, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, alleged involvement in the Varsity Blues college admissions scandal.

