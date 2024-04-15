OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Lori Loughlin
OK LogoNEWS

Lori Loughlin Denies John Stamos' 'Crazy Story' That They Once 'Made Out' on a Roller Coaster

lori loughlin denies john stamos story made out roller coaster
Source: mega
By:

Apr. 15 2024, Published 4:33 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Lori Loughlin wants John Stamos to cut it out!

When the actress appeared on Full House costars Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber's podcast last week, she clarified that John Stamos' claim about a steamy kiss they once shared never actually happened.

Article continues below advertisement
lori loughlin denies john stamos story made out roller coaster
Source: mega

Lori Loughlin denied ever kissing John Stamos in Disneyland.

"He likes to tell some crazy story about how we made out on the Matterhorn, and I'm like, 'What?'" Loughlin said on the "How Rude, Tanneritos!" podcast. "But I think that's just for comedic value."

Despite the mom-of-two, 59, denying the smooch story, Stamos, 60, previously admitted there were a few sparks between them — however, nothing ever materialized.

Article continues below advertisement
lori loughlin denies john stamos story made out roller coaster
Source: mega

'Full House' ran from 1987 to 1995.

Article continues below advertisement

In a past interview, the dad-of-one explained things were possibly headed toward a romance when they went as friends to a Victoria's Secret fashion show after-party, which is where he first met Rebecca Romijin.

"In my mind it was like … the two Sandys in Grease!" he said of trying to decide which of the women to pursue since they were so different. In the end, he went for the model, whom he married in 1998 but filed for divorce from in 2004.

In 2018, he married Caitlin McHugh.

Article continues below advertisement
lori loughlin denies john stamos story made out roller coaster
Source: mega

Loughlin spent two years in prison in 2020 for her part in the college admissions scandal.

MORE ON:
Lori Loughlin
Article continues below advertisement

Loughlin was married to Michael Burns from 1989 to 1996 and went on to tie the knot with Mossimo Giannulli in 1997.

Elsewhere in her interview with Sweetin and Barber, the Hallmark Channel alum recalled the moment she found out their beloved costar Bob Saget suddenly passed away in 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
lori loughlin denies john stamos story made out roller coaster
Source: mega

The cast mourned the death of Bob Saget, who died in January 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

"I was playing golf. It was a Sunday, and I was with [Giannulli] and we just came off the golf course and I had my phone in my bag," she spilled. "As I'm looking at my phone, I have like 25 missed phone calls from John. I have like 15 missed phone calls from Dave [Coulier]."

"I couldn't imagine what was going on. My phone rang in my hand, and it was Jodie," she continued, noting the former child star informed her of Saget's death. "I just fell to my knees. I just remember [Giannulli] trying to pick me up and get me out to the car, to the parking lot."

Article continues below advertisement

“I still can't believe it,” she said of the comedian passing away at age 65. “It's still hard to believe ... it's such a loss. You somehow still think, ‘Oh, maybe he'll come back.’ It's just hard to believe.”

As OK! shared, an autopsy confirmed Saget died from brain bleed. Medical examiners found a bruise on the back of his head, leading them to believe he likely hit his head, went to sleep and never woke up, never realizing he needed medical attention.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.