Lori Loughlin Denies John Stamos' 'Crazy Story' That They Once 'Made Out' on a Roller Coaster

When the actress appeared on Full House costars Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber 's podcast last week, she clarified that John Stamos ' claim about a steamy kiss they once shared never actually happened.

"He likes to tell some crazy story about how we made out on the Matterhorn, and I'm like, 'What?'" Loughlin said on the "How Rude, Tanneritos!" podcast. "But I think that's just for comedic value."

Despite the mom-of-two, 59, denying the smooch story, Stamos, 60, previously admitted there were a few sparks between them — however, nothing ever materialized.