Lori Loughlin Confesses She 'Fell to Her Knees' on the Golf Course Amid News of Bob Saget's Death: 'I Still Can't Believe It'
Lori Loughlin got candid about the moment she discovered Full House costar Bob Saget had died.
While on a recent episode of the “How Rude, Tanneritos!” podcast with hosts Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber, the sitcom star revealed her reaction to the horrible news.
“I was playing golf. It was a Sunday, and I was with [husband Mossimo Giannulli] and we just came off the golf course and I had my phone in my bag," Loughlin shared.
“As I'm looking at my phone, I have like 25 missed phone calls from John [Stamos]. I have like 15 missed phone calls from Dave [Coulier],” she recounted, before adding that Candace Cameron Bure had also gave her a ring her while she was enjoying herself on the golf links.
“I couldn't imagine what was going on,” she continued. “My phone rang in my hand, and it was Jodie,” who was on the other end to tell her that Saget was “gone.”
“I just fell to my knees,” Loughlin, who served two months in jail for her involvement in the college admissions scandal, confessed. “I just remember [Mossimo] trying to pick me up and get me out to the car, to the parking lot.”
She explained how shocking the news was and still is for her.
“I still can't believe it. I still can't believe it,” she said of the comedian’s passing. “It's still hard to believe ... it's such a loss. You somehow still think, ‘Oh, maybe he'll come back.’ It's just hard to believe.”
Saget, 65, was found dead in January 2022 while in a room at the Ritz-Carlton in Williamsburg, Florida.
The autopsy revealed Saget succumbed to blunt head trauma to the back of his head, which was most likely from an unwitnessed fall that set off a subdural hematoma in his sleep.
While the Full House cast all attended Saget’s funeral, in a 2023 interview, Stamos revealed the once tight-knit cast has drifted apart since Saget’s death.
"Bob was the glue to all of us. Even the year and a half that he's been gone, we [the Full House cast] haven't gotten together as much," the 60-year-old revealed.
"When Bob died, they came back. Oh my god. It was so beautiful," Stamos said of seeing the Olsen twins. "They said things to us that meant so much to all of us. That they loved their childhood. That we were such a big part of their lives, and that they are who they are because of their upbringing on the show."