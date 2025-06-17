Lori Loughlin 'Stepped Up' Her Fitness Routine After Turning 60: 'She Looks a Good 20 Years Younger Than She Is!'
Lori Loughlin is turning heads on the red carpet, showcasing her remarkable health and fitness journey.
Friends revealed the Full House star has completely revamped her fitness routine since hitting the big 6-0.
"Lori has always been active and very fit but she really stepped it up this past year. She wanted to see how fit she could get," an insider told In Touch about her wellness regimen.
Those close to the actress commended her dedication and noted that her hard work is paying off. "She started lifting much heavier weights. She has a personal trainer, so it was all very controlled and safe, and she gradually increased the weight with the goal of building lean muscle," sources shared.
Loughlin follows a strict regimen focusing on strength and flexibility. "Lori is convinced her five-days-a-week gym habit has helped her skin. She's also very devoted to her yoga practice; she pretty much does an hour every day, and usually it's hot yoga, done in sauna-level heat, to help her detox at the same time," insiders share.
For cardio, "she runs at the beach some days, but her preferred way to get her cardio in is to take an aerobic dance class, like Zumba."
Sources added, "Lori treats her fitness like a part-time job, and it shows. She looks a good twenty years younger than she is."
The actress stunned fans during a recent public appearance, donning a fitted black lace midi dress at "An Unforgettable Evening," a gala benefiting the Women's Cancer Research Fund held at The Beverly Hilton. The mom-of-two, who shares daughters Isabella "Bella" Rose Giannulli, 26, and Olivia Jade, 25, with husband Mossimo Giannulli, accessorized with a choker necklace, linked bracelet, a black Chanel bag and matching pointed-toe stiletto heels.
Her makeup glowed with bronzed glam, and she sported voluminous curls for the star-studded event.
The past few years have seen Lori making a professional comeback following her involvement in the infamous college admissions scandal known as "Varsity Blues." Both she and fashion designer Mossimo were indicted in April 2019 after reports emerged that they paid admissions fixer Rick Singer $500,000 to have their daughters recruited onto the University of Southern California's rowing team, despite neither girl having any experience in the sport.
Both Lori and Mossimo pleaded guilty in May 2020. She received a two-month prison sentence, a $150,000 fine and 150 hours of community service, ultimately being released in December 2020. Mossimo was released in April 2021 after serving five months and completing 250 hours of community service, along with a $250,000 fine.
Since then, Lori has made her return to the small screen with roles in When Hope Calls, Fall Into Winter, Blessings of Christmas, Curb Your Enthusiasm and On Call.