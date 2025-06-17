Lori Loughlin 'Stepped Up' Her Fitness Routine After Turning 60: 'She Looks a Good 20 Years Younger Than She Is!'

"Lori has always been active and very fit but she really stepped it up this past year. She wanted to see how fit she could get," an insider told In Touch about her wellness regimen.

Those close to the actress commended her dedication and noted that her hard work is paying off. "She started lifting much heavier weights. She has a personal trainer, so it was all very controlled and safe, and she gradually increased the weight with the goal of building lean muscle," sources shared.