or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Health > Lori Loughlin
OK LogoHEALTH

Lori Loughlin 'Stepped Up' Her Fitness Routine After Turning 60: 'She Looks a Good 20 Years Younger Than She Is!'

Photo of Lori Loughlin
Source: Mega

Lori Loughlin is turning heads with her fit physique at 60, after following a strict gym, yoga and dance routine.

By:

June 16 2025, Published 8:20 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Lori Loughlin is turning heads on the red carpet, showcasing her remarkable health and fitness journey.

Friends revealed the Full House star has completely revamped her fitness routine since hitting the big 6-0.

Article continues below advertisement

"Lori has always been active and very fit but she really stepped it up this past year. She wanted to see how fit she could get," an insider told In Touch about her wellness regimen.

Those close to the actress commended her dedication and noted that her hard work is paying off. "She started lifting much heavier weights. She has a personal trainer, so it was all very controlled and safe, and she gradually increased the weight with the goal of building lean muscle," sources shared.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Lori Loughlin
Source: Mega

Lori Loughlin credits her youthful look to strength training, yoga and workouts.

Article continues below advertisement

Loughlin follows a strict regimen focusing on strength and flexibility. "Lori is convinced her five-days-a-week gym habit has helped her skin. She's also very devoted to her yoga practice; she pretty much does an hour every day, and usually it's hot yoga, done in sauna-level heat, to help her detox at the same time," insiders share.

For cardio, "she runs at the beach some days, but her preferred way to get her cardio in is to take an aerobic dance class, like Zumba."

Sources added, "Lori treats her fitness like a part-time job, and it shows. She looks a good twenty years younger than she is."

Article continues below advertisement
Composite Photo of Lori Loughlin, Bella Giannulli and Olivia Jade Giannulli
Source: Mega; @bella/Instagram; @oliviajade/Instagram

Lori Loughlin was implicated in the 'Varsity Blues' scandal for hiring a fixer to get her daughters into USC.

MORE ON:
Lori Loughlin

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The actress stunned fans during a recent public appearance, donning a fitted black lace midi dress at "An Unforgettable Evening," a gala benefiting the Women's Cancer Research Fund held at The Beverly Hilton. The mom-of-two, who shares daughters Isabella "Bella" Rose Giannulli, 26, and Olivia Jade, 25, with husband Mossimo Giannulli, accessorized with a choker necklace, linked bracelet, a black Chanel bag and matching pointed-toe stiletto heels.

Her makeup glowed with bronzed glam, and she sported voluminous curls for the star-studded event.

Article continues below advertisement
Composite Photo of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli
Source: Mega

Both Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli were sentenced for involvement in the 'Varsity Blues' scandal.

Article continues below advertisement

The past few years have seen Lori making a professional comeback following her involvement in the infamous college admissions scandal known as "Varsity Blues." Both she and fashion designer Mossimo were indicted in April 2019 after reports emerged that they paid admissions fixer Rick Singer $500,000 to have their daughters recruited onto the University of Southern California's rowing team, despite neither girl having any experience in the sport.

Both Lori and Mossimo pleaded guilty in May 2020. She received a two-month prison sentence, a $150,000 fine and 150 hours of community service, ultimately being released in December 2020. Mossimo was released in April 2021 after serving five months and completing 250 hours of community service, along with a $250,000 fine.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Lori Loughlin
Source: Mega

Lori Loughlin returned to acting after the 'Varsity Blues' scandal erupted.

Since then, Lori has made her return to the small screen with roles in When Hope Calls, Fall Into Winter, Blessings of Christmas, Curb Your Enthusiasm and On Call.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.