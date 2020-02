Photo credit: INSTARImages

The alleged information includes handwritten notes from Rick, 58, that detailed conversations he had with the FBI regarding “recorded phone calls that they directed him to make to his clients in order to induce inculpatory statements to be used against those clients.” “Singer’s notes indicate that FBI agents yelled at him and instructed him to lie by saying that he told his clients who participated in the alleged ‘side door’ scheme that their payments were bribes, rather than legitimate donations that went to the schools,” Sean stated in the court documents.