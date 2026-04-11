Did Lori Loughlin Have Plastic Surgery? Before and After Photos Amid Speculation
April 11 2026, Published 12:05 a.m. ET
2002
Lori Loughlin has always been every bit the bombshell.
At a September 2002 event, the Full House actress looked effortlessly glamorous in a one-shoulder sheer top that carefully traced her assets.
2003
Loughlin flashed a bright smile at the Los Angeles premiere of Wonderland.
2004
Flaunting her luminous glow, she confidently made an appearance at the Warner Bros. Winter Television Critics Association All-Star Party.
2005
The Summerland actress proved why she remains a screen siren when she attended Step Up Women's Network Inspiration Awards Luncheon in Beverly Hills, Calif.
2006
Loughlin turned heads with her stunning looks at the 10th Annual PRISM Awards.
2007
The mom-of-two joined a pre-Mother's Day party in 2007.
2008
At the Scleroderma Research Foundation's 2008 Cool Comedy - Hot Cuisine Event, Loughlin put her stunning figure on full display in a satin dress with a plunging V-neckline.
2009
Making a bold beauty statement, Loughlin captivated fans with her striking visuals at the 11th Annual Costume Designers Guild Awards.
2010
Loughlin rocked an all-black look at MOCA's Annual Gala in Los Angeles, Calif.
2011
Even when she was already in her late 40s in 2011, Loughlin remained at the top of her game as she dominated AARP: The Magazine's 10th Annual Movies for Grownups Awards.
2012
Whether she had short or long locks, Loughlin mastered lighting up the room with her presence.
2013
The Fuller House star was spotted shopping in West Hollywood in December 2013, sporting a puffer vest, long-sleeved top and black trousers.
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2014
Loughlin was all smiles when she visited Craig's in West Hollywood in August 2014.
2015
Loughlin dazzled with her radiant glow in a leopard-print dress at the Hallmark 2015 TCA Summer Press Tour Party.
2016
The When Calls the Heart actress embraced her more natural look at the Stand Up To Cancer 2016.
2017
Wearing a vibrant red dress, Loughlin exuded natural charm at the Hallmark 2017 TCA Summer Party.
2018
Loughlin was the star of the night at an event in February 2018. For the occasion, she slipped into a black gown embellished with beading and embroidery, complete with flared cuffs and a ruffled neckline.
2019
The Edge of Night star served a head-turning look at the Women's Cancer Research Fund's An Unforgettable Evening in Beverly Hills, Calif.
2022
Although she was in her late 50s in 2022, Loughlin defied her age at the HollyRod Foundation's DesignCare 2022 Gala.
2023
Loughlin unleashed her inner Barbie at the 30th Movieguide Awards.
2024
The Garage Sale Mystery actress looked ageless in a white ensemble at a 2024 event.
2025
Loughlin embodied timeless elegance at An Unforgettable Evening 2025 Gala held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.
March 13, 2026
Loughlin prompted plastic surgery speculation when she attended the Women's Cancer Research Fund's Unforgettable Evening 2026 Gala on March 13. Her makeup artist Lyndsay Zavitz also uploaded a glam photo of Loughlin on Instagram, leaving fans buzzing over the actress' unrecognizable, youthful look.
March 19, 2026
Loughlin joined the star-studded When Calls the Heart" and Hope Valley: 1874 Celebration at The Sun Rose Hotel on March 19.
Amid the plastic surgery rumors, Dr. Onir Spiegel, Director of Aesthetic Services at The Spiegel Center, suggested she may have undergone a deep plane facelift "along with some form of skin resurfacing — such as Ellacor or a CO₂ laser — to smooth fine lines and improve overall skin texture."
"Her jawline appears significantly more defined, and there is noticeable improvement in the cheeks and the area around the eyes. This could be the result of extending the facelift in a more vertical direction, possibly combined with a temporal brow lift," he added.
Dr. Spiegel also noticed Loughlin's smoother appearance, which he believes may have been "influenced by photo filters or lighting, similar to what we've seen in other high-profile cases where results appear more dramatic in images than in real life."
The doctor concluded, "Overall, she looks great, and these types of procedures would be consistent with achieving this kind of refreshed, lifted appearance."