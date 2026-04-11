Did Lori Loughlin Have Plastic Surgery? Before and After Photos Amid Speculation

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2002

Source: MEGA Lori Loughlin recently sparked plastic surgery rumors.

Lori Loughlin has always been every bit the bombshell. At a September 2002 event, the Full House actress looked effortlessly glamorous in a one-shoulder sheer top that carefully traced her assets.

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2003

Source: MEGA A plastic surgeon claimed she may have had a facelift to achieve her new look.

Loughlin flashed a bright smile at the Los Angeles premiere of Wonderland.

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2004

Source: MEGA She has not addressed the latest speculation.

Flaunting her luminous glow, she confidently made an appearance at the Warner Bros. Winter Television Critics Association All-Star Party.

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2005

Source: MEGA She will turn 62 in July.

The Summerland actress proved why she remains a screen siren when she attended Step Up Women's Network Inspiration Awards Luncheon in Beverly Hills, Calif.

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2006

Source: MEGA Lori Loughlin shocked fans with her transformation.

Loughlin turned heads with her stunning looks at the 10th Annual PRISM Awards.

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2007

Source: MEGA She debuted an unrecognizable appearance after her split from Mossimo Giannulli.

The mom-of-two joined a pre-Mother's Day party in 2007.

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2008

Source: MEGA Lori Loughlin's makeup artist shared a glam photo on March 13.

At the Scleroderma Research Foundation's 2008 Cool Comedy - Hot Cuisine Event, Loughlin put her stunning figure on full display in a satin dress with a plunging V-neckline.

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2009

Source: MEGA Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli separated after nearly 28 years of marriage.

Making a bold beauty statement, Loughlin captivated fans with her striking visuals at the 11th Annual Costume Designers Guild Awards.

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2010

Source: MEGA They put their Los Angeles home back on the market.

Loughlin rocked an all-black look at MOCA's Annual Gala in Los Angeles, Calif.

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2011

Source: MEGA A source said Lori Loughlin was 'devastated' after the split.

Even when she was already in her late 40s in 2011, Loughlin remained at the top of her game as she dominated AARP: The Magazine's 10th Annual Movies for Grownups Awards.

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2012

Source: MEGA Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli exchanged vows in 1997.

Whether she had short or long locks, Loughlin mastered lighting up the room with her presence.

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2013

Source: MEGA A representative for the actress confirmed the split in October 2025.

The Fuller House star was spotted shopping in West Hollywood in December 2013, sporting a puffer vest, long-sleeved top and black trousers.

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2014

Source: MEGA They welcomed daughters Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose during their marriage.

Loughlin was all smiles when she visited Craig's in West Hollywood in August 2014.

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2015

Source: MEGA The separation came after they became embroiled in a high-profile college admissions scandal in 2019.

Loughlin dazzled with her radiant glow in a leopard-print dress at the Hallmark 2015 TCA Summer Press Tour Party.

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2016

Source: MEGA They pleaded guilty to wire and mail fraud in May 2020.

The When Calls the Heart actress embraced her more natural look at the Stand Up To Cancer 2016.

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2017

Source: MEGA Lori Loughlin made her return to the spotlight after she was released from prison in December 2020.

Wearing a vibrant red dress, Loughlin exuded natural charm at the Hallmark 2017 TCA Summer Party.

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2018

Source: MEGA Lori Loughlin reprised her role as Abigail Stanton in 'When Hope Calls: A Country Christmas' in December 2021.

Loughlin was the star of the night at an event in February 2018. For the occasion, she slipped into a black gown embellished with beading and embroidery, complete with flared cuffs and a ruffled neckline.

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2019

Source: MEGA She has appeared in other shows, including 'Fall Into Winter' and 'Curb Your Enthusiasm.'

The Edge of Night star served a head-turning look at the Women's Cancer Research Fund's An Unforgettable Evening in Beverly Hills, Calif.

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2022

Source: MEGA She was first married to Michael R. Burns from 1989 to 1996.

Although she was in her late 50s in 2022, Loughlin defied her age at the HollyRod Foundation's DesignCare 2022 Gala.

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2023

Source: MEGA Lori Loughlin is known for her role on the ABC sitcom 'Full House.'

Loughlin unleashed her inner Barbie at the 30th Movieguide Awards.

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2024

Source: MEGA She also joined the Netflix sequel 'Fuller House.'

The Garage Sale Mystery actress looked ageless in a white ensemble at a 2024 event.

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2025

Source: MEGA Lori Loughlin played the lead role in 'On Call.'

Loughlin embodied timeless elegance at An Unforgettable Evening 2025 Gala held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

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March 13, 2026

Source: MEGA She made a surprise cameo in the 'When Calls the Heart' Season 13 finale.

Loughlin prompted plastic surgery speculation when she attended the Women's Cancer Research Fund's Unforgettable Evening 2026 Gala on March 13. Her makeup artist Lyndsay Zavitz also uploaded a glam photo of Loughlin on Instagram, leaving fans buzzing over the actress' unrecognizable, youthful look.

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March 19, 2026

Source: MEGA Her character last appeared on the show in 2019.