Lori Loughlin’s New Appearance May Be the Result of a 'Facelift,' Plastic Surgeon Claims

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Did Lori Loughlin go under the knife? The Full House star, 61, raised eyebrows when she debuted a fresh face at the Women’s Cancer Research Fund’s Unforgettable Evening 2026 Gala on Wednesday, March 11, in Beverly Hills, Calif. According to Dr. Onir Spiegel, Director of Aesthetic Services at The Spiegel Center, plastic surgery may be to credit for her new appearance.

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Source: MEGA Lori Loughlin may have gotten a facelift.

Dr. Spiegel examined images of Loughlin in full glam ahead of the event, shared to Instagram by the celeb’s makeup artist on Friday, March 13. “Based on the photos provided, it appears that Lori Loughlin may have undergone a deep plane facelift, along with some form of skin resurfacing — such as Ellacor or a CO₂ laser — to smooth fine lines and improve overall skin texture,” he speculated. “Her jawline appears significantly more defined, and there is noticeable improvement in the cheeks and the area around the eyes. This could be the result of extending the facelift in a more vertical direction, possibly combined with a temporal brow lift.”

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Source: MEGA Lori Loughlin is 'living apart' from Mossimo Giannulli.

That said, Dr. Spiegel pointed out that Loughlin’s visibly smoother appearance may also be “influenced by photo filters or lighting, similar to what we’ve seen in other high-profile cases where results appear more dramatic in images than in real life.” The doctor concluded, “Overall, she looks great, and these types of procedures would be consistent with achieving this kind of refreshed, lifted appearance.” The 61-year-old has not confirmed whether she recently had cosmetic work done.

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Lori Loughlin Debuts Fresh Face

Source: MEGA Lori Loughlin's fans thought she looked 'youthful' on the red carpet.

Loughlin attended last week’s event in a cleavage-baring strapless gown with a black-and-white, color-blocked silk skirt. She was joined by her daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella. However, fans seemed less focused on her outfit and more interested in her new complexion. “Is Lori Loughlin in the room with us??” one person wondered, while another quipped, “That’s not Lori Laughlin [sic] 😂😂😂.” A third asked, “Who is that?” Nonetheless, social media users said Loughlin appeared “youthful,” claiming her “face looks better than ever.”

Lori Loughlin and Husband Mossimo Giannulli Separated Last Year

Source: MEGA Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli are 'taking a break from their marriage.'