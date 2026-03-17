'Youthful' Lori Loughlin Shocks Fans With Unrecognizable Look After Mossimo Giannulli Split: 'Who Is That?'

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Lori Loughlin debuted a barely recognizable appearance post-split. The Full House star, 61, stunned in a glam photo shared to her makeup artist’s Instagram on Friday, March 13. Loughlin sported a full face of glam by Lyndsay Zavitz and effortless brunette waves by hairstylist David Naumann. The image was captured before the celeb stepped out for the Women’s Cancer Research Fund’s Unforgettable Evening 2026 Gala on Wednesday, March 11, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

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Source: MEGA Lori Loughlin looked unrecognizable at a recent red carpet appearance.

Loughlin donned a busty, strapless gown with a black-and-white silk skirt. She attended the event alongside daughters Olivia Jade and Isabella, who complemented their mom in silk ensembles. Fans flooded the comments section of Zavitz’s post expressing their shock over the TV star’s fresh look. “Is Lori Loughlin in the room with us??” one person questioned, while another quipped, “That’s not Lori Laughlin [sic] 😂😂😂.” A third inquired, “Who is that?” Social media users praised the brunette beauty for her “youthful” appearance and said her “face looks better than ever.”

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Inside Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli's Split

Source: MEGA Mossimo Giannulli and Lori Loughlin got caught up in a college admissions scandal.

Loughlin’s stunning snap comes just five months after news broke of her separation from husband of 28 years Mossimo Giannulli. "They are living apart and taking a break from their marriage. There are no legal proceedings at this time," Loughlin's representative Elizabeth Much said in a statement at the time. The split occurred after the exes listed their Hidden Hills, Calif., mansion for $16.5 million in February.

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Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli Both Went to Jail

Source: MEGA Mossimo Giannulli and Lori Loughlin were married for 28 years.

In 2020, Loughlin and Giannulli also faced tension in their marriage when they pled guilty to wire and mail fraud, following accusations of buying their daughters into the University of Southern California. The actress served two months in federal prison, while the fashion designer spent five months behind bars. A source revealed that their marriage was shaken up by the scandal. "Things have never been the same after weathering the college admission fallout and the prison sentences together," the insider said, noting that they were "moving on with separate priorities." The insider added, "Lori feels betrayed. They're in very different places right now, and it's unlikely that they'll find their way back together."

Where Do Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli Stand Today?

Source: MEGA Mossimo Giannulli and Lori Loughlin split in October 2025.