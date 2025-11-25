Recluse Comedian Louis C.K. Caught Kissing Late Philip Seymour Hoffman's Lover Mimi O'Donnell Years After Sexual Misconduct Scandal

Article continues below advertisement

Louis C.K. came out of the woodwork to pack on the PDA with late Philip Seymour Hoffman's longtime lover Mimi O’Donnell. The recluse comedian was recently caught on camera kissing O’Donnell eight years after he admitted to accusations of sexual misconduct in 2017 — and more than a decade after Hoffman's devastating death at age 46 in 2014, which was caused by an accidental drug overdose.

Source: MEGA Louis C.K. has lived a rather recluse life since being accused of sexual misconduct in 2017.

In photos obtained by Daily Mail, C.K. could be seen cradling O'Donnell's head and caressing her face while romantically looking into the costume designer's eyes in New York City. The award-winning stand-up star kept warm in the cold weather, sporting a black peacoat, a hoodie and jeans. He attempted to maintain a low profile while wearing a baseball hat and glasses. O'Donnell matched his casual vibe in a blue jacket, jeans and boots.

'Canceled' comedian Louis C.K. devours Hollywood legend's widow on streets of NYC as steamy romance is revealed | Daily Mail Online https://t.co/MKLMCaZwqm — Donna preston (@geekonline) November 25, 2025 Source: @geekonline/X Louis C.K. and Mimi O'Donnell had a romantic moment in NYC.

C.K. and O'Donnell appeared to be walking a dog together before pausing to share a smooch. This was the first time O'Donnell has publicly been romantic with someone since Hoffman overdosed on heroin almost 12 years ago. The podcast producer is a mom to her and Hoffman's three children: Cooper, 22, Tallulah, 19, and Willa, 17. She and the late Capote actor were together for 15 years before his tragic passing after meeting in 1999 while working on the set of a play.

Mimi O'Donnell Reflected on Philip Seymour Hoffman's Devastating Death

Source: MEGA Philip Seymour Hoffman died of a drug overdose, which was ruled as an accident.

O'Donnell and Hoffman had reportedly been experiencing relationship struggles shortly before his death due to his substance abuse issues and a rumored love triangle. In a 2018 essay for Vogue, O'Donnell opened up about heartbreak her family continued to face in the years after Hoffman lost his life.

Source: MEGA Philip Seymour Hoffman shared three kids with Mimi O'Donnell.

"It's been almost four years since Phil died, and the kids and I are still in a place where that fact is there every day. We talk about him constantly, only now we can talk about him without instantly crying," she expressed at the time. O'Donnell continued: "We can talk about him in a way that feels as though there’s a remembrance of what happened to him, but that also honors him. We talk about his bad sides and his good sides, what he did that was funny and what he did that was crazy, and what he did that was loving and tender and sweet. We open up, and it brings us together and keeps his spirit alive."

Louis C.K. Admitted Sexual Misconduct Accusations Were 'True' in 2017

Source: MEGA Louis C.K. admitted to sexual misconduct allegations in 2017.