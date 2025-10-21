Louis Tomlinson Fumes at YouTuber Over Controversial Liam Payne Podcast: I 'Forever Despise' Him
Oct. 21 2025, Published 4:49 p.m. ET
Louis Tomlinson dragged Logan Paul in an angry rant about the influencer's 2022 interview with Liam Payne.
The former One Direction member, 33, held Paul accountable for prompting his friend's controversial comments at the time.
During the "Impaulsive" podcast episode in question, Payne was seemingly drunk as he claimed Simon Cowell formed their band around him, as well as roasted Zayn Malik.
"I f------ forever despise [Logan Paul], horrible, horrible little f-----," Tomlinson said in an interview published on Saturday, October 18. "I think that’s also the problem with some of this new ‘media’… I would like to think most journalists...some journalists have a duty of care."
During Paul's podcast, Payne described Malik as a "d---head" and said there were "many reasons why [he] dislike[d] Zayn." The British singer also explained how he and Tomlinson didn’t like each other while in One Direction but became "best friends."
As for Payne's comments about being the center of attention in the group, Tomlinson said his words held some truth.
"It was definitely a role that was assigned to him," he agreed, noting that the band members looked up to him. "He’d already played at halftime [at a Wolverhampton Wanderers game], we’d done s----- school shows."
Liam Payne Apologizes for His Behavior on Logan Paul's Podcast
The deceased star later apologized for his remarks in a July 2023 YouTube video and went to rehab for 100 days afterward. He confessed how he was "angry at what was going on" and "frustrated" with his life.
"The boys really stuck by me when I needed them most, they kinda came to the rescue," he said. "Even Zayn, as well, which is why I did send him a little thank you online. It came across really big-headed, didn’t it?"
Payne continued, "It’s hard for me to watch back. I think in the moment you make those videos, you don’t realize the impact that your words might have on other people. Looking back on it, the whole podcast was a big ‘L’ and not the Liam kind."
Louis Tomlinson Mourns Liam Payne's Death
Tomlinson does not hold a grudge against Payne and paid tribute to him following his shocking death in October 2024. The "Perfect" singer fell off a hotel balcony in Argentina at age 31, with toxicological exams showing alcohol, cocaine and a prescribed antidepressant in his system.
"I am beyond devastated to be writing this but yesterday I lost a brother. Liam was somebody I looked up to everyday, such a positive, funny, and kind soul," the 33-year-old wrote in an October 17, 2024, Instagram post. "I first met Liam when he was 16 and I was 18, I was instantly amazed by his voice but more importantly as time went on I got a chance to see the kind brother I’d longed all my life for. Liam was an incredible song writer with a great sense of melody, we often spoke of getting back in the studio together to try and recreate the writing chemistry we had built up in the band. And for the record, Liam was in my opinion the most vital part of One Direction."