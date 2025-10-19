or
Louis Tomlinson Says He Will 'Never Accept' Liam Payne’s Death 1 Year After Singer's Tragic Death

photo of Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne.
Source: mega

Louis Tomlinson said he will 'never accept' Liam Payne's death one year after he died in Argentina.

Profile Image

Oct. 19 2025, Published 9:35 a.m. ET

Louis Tomlinson is navigating the stormy waters of grief more than a year after the untimely death of his former One Direction bandmate, Liam Payne.

In a heartfelt interview with The Independent published on Saturday, October 18, Tomlinson revealed how the tragedy on October 16, 2024, has irrevocably transformed not just his life, but the dynamics within the band, drawing its members closer together as they confront their collective loss.

image of Liam Payne died in October 2024.
Source: mega

Liam Payne died in October 2024.

Tomlinson stated that Payne’s death “definitely” brought him, Zayn Malik, Harry Styles and Niall Horan closer. He described the bond he shares with his former bandmates, emphasizing the importance of enduring friendships. “The best kind of friends are the ones where, when you eventually do meet up, it’s like no time has passed,” he remarked.

The singer, now 33, bravely opened up about his ongoing battle with grief, poignantly stating that he will “never accept” the reality of Payne’s passing at the age of 31. His voice trembled as he candidly reflected on his past losses, including the deaths of his mother, Joanna Deakins, in 2016, and his sister, Félicité, in 2019 at just 18 years old. “I naively thought that, at this point, I’d unfortunately be a little bit more well-versed with grief than other people my age,” Tomlinson said.

image of The band spoke out after Liam Payne's death.
Source: mega

The band spoke out after Liam Payne's death.

When discussing the weight of Payne’s loss, Tomlinson revealed, “It’s something I’ll never really accept. I don’t think.”

image of The singer said he doesn't think he can 'accept' his friend's death.
Source: mega

The singer said he doesn't think he can 'accept' his friend's death.

The candidness of Tomlinson’s remarks comes in the wake of the poignant one-year anniversary of Payne's tragic death, which was marked by an outpouring of grief from fans and the music community.

The singer met his fate following a fall from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina, an incident that left the world mourning the loss of a beloved figure. Just a day after Payne’s passing, the former One Direction members shared an emotional joint statement, articulating their grief and solidarity. “We’re completely devastated by the news of Liam’s passing,” read the heartfelt message, expressing a unity bereft of the usual pop star glamour, focusing instead on genuine sorrow and loss.

image of Louis Tomlinson said he's 'struggling with the idea of saying goodbye.'
Source: mega

Louis Tomlinson said he's 'struggling with the idea of saying goodbye.'

Tomlinson noted the profound connection he nurtured with Payne in the years following the band’s dissolution. “I feel beyond lucky to have had you in my life, but I’m really struggling with the idea of saying goodbye,” he shared. “I’m so grateful that we got even closer since the band, speaking on the phone for hours reminiscing about all the thousands of amazing memories we had together is a luxury I thought I’d have with you for life.”

Tomlinson and Malik are set to reunite for a Netflix documentary. The project will not only showcase their enduring friendship but will also reflect on their memories of Payne, as confirmed by The Sun. Filming has already commenced, with hopes set for a 2026 release.

