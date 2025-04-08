Jon Stewart Blasts 'Business Genius' Donald Trump for Creating a 'Dead' Economy Following Shocking Tariff Plan Announcement

As OK! reported, Trump addressed the collapse of the market when taking questions aboard Air Force One on April 6.

"I don't want anything to go down, but sometimes you have to take medicine to fix something,” Trump stated. “We have been treated so badly by other countries because we had stupid leadership that allowed this to happen.”

While Trump remained uncertain as to what would happen to the markets given his tariffs plan, he insisted our country is “much stronger" than others.

He also stated he would be unwilling to make a deal with Beijing until the problem of a trade deficit with China is solved.

U.S. customs agents began collecting Trump’s 10 percent tariff on imports from many countries beginning April 5. On April 9, higher tariffs, ranging from 11-50 percent, will take effect.