Jon Stewart Blasts 'Business Genius' Donald Trump for Creating a 'Dead' Economy Following Shocking Tariff Plan Announcement
Jon Stewart lashed out at Donald Trump over his tariffs and their effect on the stock market in a recent The Daily Show segment.
“Our economy is in the midst of a beautiful metamorphosis, turning from a simple caterpillar into a dead caterpillar,” Stewart said.
The popular talk show host said the treasury secretary is trying to claim the stock market collapse is “good news,” to which he instructed him to “blink twice” if he needs to be saved. “Their best argument so far for any of this is the same one we got about Tinkerbell — being able to fly — you have to believe,” Stewart continued. “We’re supposed to trust this guy because he wrote The Art of The Deal?.. You ever look at Chapter 9?… it’s about how smart Trump is about his casino in Atlantic City. Oh, I’m a business genius. Whatever happened to the casino, Donald?”
As OK! reported, Trump addressed the collapse of the market when taking questions aboard Air Force One on April 6.
"I don't want anything to go down, but sometimes you have to take medicine to fix something,” Trump stated. “We have been treated so badly by other countries because we had stupid leadership that allowed this to happen.”
While Trump remained uncertain as to what would happen to the markets given his tariffs plan, he insisted our country is “much stronger" than others.
He also stated he would be unwilling to make a deal with Beijing until the problem of a trade deficit with China is solved.
U.S. customs agents began collecting Trump’s 10 percent tariff on imports from many countries beginning April 5. On April 9, higher tariffs, ranging from 11-50 percent, will take effect.
- Donald Trump Slams Reporter Investigating His Tariffs Policy: 'She Asks Too Many Questions'
- 'Some Evil S---': 'Vengeful' Donald Trump Called Out for Comparing Tariffs to 'Medicine' Amid Market Meltdown
- 'Tariffs Are Taxes': CNN Anchor Kaitlan Collins Challenges Donald Trump's Economic Plan as Stock Market Continues to Crash and Burn
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
According to insiders, Trump claims he's reached his "peak of not giving a f---" after announcing his tariff plan.
On Wednesday, April 2, the president revealed his Trade War plans and a slate of tariffs on imports from several countries and territories across the country.
"He’s at the peak of just not giving a f--- anymore," a White House official shared. "Bad news stories? Doesn’t give a f---. He’s going to do what he’s going to do. He’s going to do what he promised to do on the campaign trail."
"In the first term everyone thought they were president," they elaborated.
A recent report noted that even though there was still strategizing regarding the tariff policy three hours before it was announced, there was very little disagreement from the rest of the administration.
Wilbur Ross, who served as commerce secretary during Trump’s first term, noted, “In their recruiting process, they made sure it would only be people who were totally Trumpers, because in the first administration, there was a lot of trouble with people quitting, writing bad books, things like that. The people now have been confirmed as true Trumpers."