'Love Is Blind' Stars Lauren Speed-Hamilton and Cameron Hamilton Reflect on Falling in Love on Reality TV

"It's absolutely a blessing, especially the fact that people are so excited about our love story, even though ours aired a couple of years ago," Lauren exclusively tells OK!. while discussing her partnership with Lay's. "But every time that a new season of Love Is Blind comes out, people rediscover us all over again."

As partners, the pair celebrate their ability to balance one another out.

"It's so important to have opposites in your marriage," Cameron adds. "If you're the same, then where is the excitement? Where's the fun? You need someone who's going to challenge you in different ways and who's going to have a different opinion."