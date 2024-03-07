'Love Is Blind' Stars Lauren Speed-Hamilton and Cameron Hamilton Reflect on Falling in Love on Reality TV
Lauren Speed-Hamilton and Cameron Hamilton captivated the world with their unique path to the alter during Season 1 of Love Is Blind, as the show evolved into a national phenomenon — and so did their romance. Five years after the couple said "I do" on the popular Netflix series, they're continuing to inspire fans to take risks and find their other half.
"It's absolutely a blessing, especially the fact that people are so excited about our love story, even though ours aired a couple of years ago," Lauren exclusively tells OK!. while discussing her partnership with Lay's. "But every time that a new season of Love Is Blind comes out, people rediscover us all over again."
As partners, the pair celebrate their ability to balance one another out.
"It's so important to have opposites in your marriage," Cameron adds. "If you're the same, then where is the excitement? Where's the fun? You need someone who's going to challenge you in different ways and who's going to have a different opinion."
Although Lauren was able to walk down the alter because of the Netflix program, she has been honest seeing the lack of positive experiences many Black female cast members have had following Love Is Blind's premiere.
"I root for everybody Black, and I've been very vocal about wanting to see more of the Black women's stories being told," the creative admits. "I use my voice how I can, and hopefully they're listening."
In Season 6 of the social experiment, Clay Gravesande mentioned that he watched the show to learn from the previous male participants, and Cameron has his own advice for men looking for love in or outside of the pods.
"You really have to be the partner that you want to have," the scientist shares. "If you want someone who is smart, who's driven, who takes care of themselves, you have to also embody those qualities and work on yourself to get to that level."
"The other thing is you do have to be vulnerable and continue to be vulnerable in the courting phase, as you're in the relationship and you're moving forward," he notes. "When you're vulnerable, there's a certain level of risk involved because the other person may not be receptive to it."
These days, the duo are celebrating their complementary personalities with Lay's.
"It is America's favorite chip. We partnered with Lay's because we are the sweet and spicy duo." Cameron says. "Lauren is the spicy one. I'm considered the sweet one, and that makes us the perfect pairing for Lay's sweet and spicy honey-flavored potato chips."
As lovebirds around to world keep up with the couple, they can show off their Marry Me Meal using Lay's Sweet and Spicy chip in a unique recipe, and win $1,000 for their next date night.
"It just makes sense. It's a perfect pairing, and it's just a lot of fun. Who doesn't love Lay's? It's a really exciting new flavor," Lauren adds.