Chelsea Blackwell Says She's 'Open' to Returning to Reality TV After 'Love Is Blind': 'I Need Some Redemption!'

"It was such a blur," she adds of suddenly being thrust into the spotlight. "I'm like, 'What is happening?' This went from zero to 100 in one day. I am grocery shopping with a bun on top of my head and in sweats and then someone is like, 'Are you Chelsea from Love Is Blind?'" she says. "It was wild. And then since I'm a flight attendant, people recognize me, but everyone's been so nice — so no complaints! Everyone's so friendly and excited. I mean, I get excited when I see someone from TV!"

However, she is happy she put herself out there — even if it was challenging at times. "It was really loud and really crazy really fast, but it's created the woman I am today, so I don't regret anything. I'm so grateful. I met the most incredible people from it, and I have so many doors opening up for me. I'm able to bless my family, and it's just been amazing. I have zero regrets. Maybe I wish I didn't cry as much, but it is what it is!" she quips.