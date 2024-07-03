OK Magazine
Chelsea Blackwell Says She's 'Open' to Returning to Reality TV After 'Love Is Blind': 'I Need Some Redemption!'

By:

Jul. 3 2024, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Chelsea Blackwell might not have found her happily ever after with Jimmy Presnell during Season 6 of Love Is Blind, but she's not opposed to potentially going back on reality TV one day.

"It's really surprising because I didn't think I would ever get back into it. I thought this was a one and done type deal, but I loved the space that I was in. I love doing Love Is Blind. It was so phenomenal. The reality world is wild and absolutely crazy, but we'll see! I don't know, but I'm very open to doing something else. Maybe Love Is Blind All Stars! The future's unknown right now," the 31-year-old tells OK! while talking about her partnership with Perfect Bar. "If you watched the show, my edit was not so good, so I need some redemption! I need to redeem myself."

Since the flight attendant, who went viral for comparing herself to Megan Fox in the pods, is now a reality star, she says things are quite different. "It's amazing. Everyone is so friendly, sweet and kind — and they always give me words of encouragement," she notes of being recognized in public. "It's just been a whole life change, which I didn't expect! I'm like, 'OK, I did this little show, and my life will go on. I'll continue to fly,' but it has completely changed my life for the better."

"It was such a blur," she adds of suddenly being thrust into the spotlight. "I'm like, 'What is happening?' This went from zero to 100 in one day. I am grocery shopping with a bun on top of my head and in sweats and then someone is like, 'Are you Chelsea from Love Is Blind?'" she says. "It was wild. And then since I'm a flight attendant, people recognize me, but everyone's been so nice — so no complaints! Everyone's so friendly and excited. I mean, I get excited when I see someone from TV!"

However, she is happy she put herself out there — even if it was challenging at times. "It was really loud and really crazy really fast, but it's created the woman I am today, so I don't regret anything. I'm so grateful. I met the most incredible people from it, and I have so many doors opening up for me. I'm able to bless my family, and it's just been amazing. I have zero regrets. Maybe I wish I didn't cry as much, but it is what it is!" she quips.

Since Blackwell's celebrity look-alike comparison went viral, it was a no-brainer for her to partner with Perfect Bar, as their latest creative video had a similar message. In the clip, shoppers interact with the look-alike protein bar, but they're hilariously redirected to the fridge with a real-life GPS navigation, reminding them not to fall for dupes in the snack aisle.

"I'm a huge, huge, Perfect Bar stan! I absolutely love them. They're amazing. I've loved them from the time I've tried them for the first time. When they reached out to me, they said, 'Do you want to do this project with us?' I was like, 'Absolutely.' It was so much fun. I love the brand and being able to partner with them," she gushes.

"I can't stand protein bars — they taste yucky, but Perfect Bar is so good. They have a great amount of protein, and I can fit it into my daily life, so it's usually what I have as my breakfast bar. I love it so much. It's so good. The Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough flavor is phenomenal!" she adds of the bar, which is packed with freshly ground nut butter, organic honey and 20+ superfoods, offering a convenient, delicious dose of whole food protein. "They're really different and stand out from normal protein bars. I try to fit in as much protein as possible throughout the day, and I love that they're refrigerated."

To taste why Perfect Bars are refrigerated for a reason, shoppers can text FRIDGE to 83715 to receive a Perfect Bar for free, while supplies last. View all Perfect Impostor video content and learn more by visiting PerfectImpostor.com.

