Mark Your Calendars! 'Love Island USA' Season 7 Finale Is Almost Here – Here’s What to Expect
The highly anticipated Season 7 finale of Love Island USA is just around the corner, debuting on Peacock on July 13 at 9 p.m. ET.
After six thrilling weeks of romance and drama, the contestants are gearing up for one last showdown in the gorgeous Fijian villa.
What’s Happening in the Finale?
This season wraps up with four couples vying for the ultimate prize of $100,000. The final duos will embark on romantic dates, sharing heartfelt confessions before one couple is crowned the winner.
The American public will have their say in who walks away with the cash.
The final five couples include:
- Olandria Carthen and Nic Vansteenberghe
- Iris Kendall and Pepe García
- Huda Mustafa and Chris Seeley
- Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales
- Chelley Bissainthe and Ace Greene
Fans will vote for their favorite couple, ensuring an exciting lead-up to the finale.
What Else Is Premiering?
In a noteworthy twist, Love Island: Beyond the Villa will also make its debut on the same night, following contestants from Season 6 living in Los Angeles.
This spinoff features contestants Leah Kateb, Serena Page, JaNa Craig and others as they navigate life after the island.
Host Ariana Madix recently shared her excitement, highlighting the similarities between the two shows.
“It was just so good to see them, and they're so much fun,” Madix told People. “I’m so glad they came out and got to experience a little bit of [Love Island] on this side of filming.”
Recent Drama Leading Up to the Finale
This season has been filled with unexpected twists. On July 8, fan-favorite Taylor Williams and newcomer Clarke Carraway were eliminated after receiving the fewest votes.
"My Love Island experience was a d--- near rollercoaster,” Williams reflected. “I can't be too sad because that's what I came here for, to find a connection, and I found it.”
Earlier, Cierra Ortega exited due to a "personal situation." Following her departure, resurfaced posts of her using a slur led to backlash. Ortega addressed the situation in a video, apologizing to the Asian community and emphasizing her ignorance and remorse.
In addition to these exits, several other beloved islanders, including Jeremiah Brown and Hannah Fields, have also left.
Catch all the episodes of Love Island USA Season 7 streaming on Peacock.