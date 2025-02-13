EXCLUSIVE Love Island UK's Olivia and Alex Bowen Are 'So Excited' About Welcoming Baby No. 2: 'We're Looking Forward to All the Chaos!' Source: @ab_bowen/Instagram Love Island UK's Olivia and Alex Bowen exclusively tell OK! they're 'excited' about welcoming baby No. 2.

Olivia and Alex Bowen, who met on Love Island UK in 2016, are over the moon to be expanding their family! "We’re so excited. Honestly, watching Abel grow has been the biggest joy — seeing the world through his eyes is just magic. Now that baby No. 2 is on the way, we can’t wait to do it all over again. We’re looking forward to all the chaos and cuddles that come with adding another little person to our family," the pair, who share son Abel, 2, exclusively tell OK! while talking about teaming up with Trainline to give one lucky couple the chance to win an all-expenses paid 24-hour curated romantic trip to London and Paris.

After going from reality TV to the real world, they've built this "unshakeable bond" and feel like they are really "best friends and partners" after all this time. "We went through such an intense experience on Love Island — we can laugh at the same silly jokes, support each other through big changes and just genuinely enjoy being in each other’s company. The most challenging part since leaving the show is balancing our personal lives with the public side of things. We’re so grateful for all the opportunities that have come our way, but it’s also important for us to carve out time for just the two of us — where we can switch off the cameras, put our phones away, and just be," they share.

After appearing on the series, they felt like they "had the freedom" to show off their love in public — which "took some getting used to!" "At first, we missed having those daily chats with everyone else in the villa because we’d become this tight-knit family. But at the same time, it was refreshing to be able to just do normal things and build our relationship in private. The biggest challenge was finding our own routine again and learning to handle public interest in our lives. We’ve worked out how to keep some things just for us, which is so important," the pair reveal.

They continue: "Love Island was such an intense and great way to start our relationship — basically in each other’s pockets 24/7 from the jump! As a result, we learned to communicate openly, effectively and honestly – you can’t really hide how you feel when you’re on television 24/7. Having that foundation meant that once we left the villa, we knew the importance of touching base with each other, listening and making time for fun. It’s funny how something as simple as planning a train trip can bring all those lessons back — when you’re together with no distractions, it’s easier to remember why you fell in love in the first place."

Source: @ab_bowen/Instagram The pair are expecting baby No. 2.

The two, who got married in 2018, try to protect their "us" time as much as they can. "Whether it’s a quick date night at home after Abel’s bedtime — Netflix and takeaway, anyone? — or booking a spontaneous train trip for a cheeky weekend away, we find those little pockets of time to help us reconnect. For Valentine’s Day, we’re planning something low-key and sweet — I think a romantic meal at home with a glass of ‘no secco, and maybe some time to chat about and plan our next romantic trip by rail!" they gush.

Source: @ab_bowen/Instagram The duo share son Abel.

Additionally, the pair even try to "have a cheeky watch [of Love Island UK] from time to time" — when their schedule allows, of course! "Once you’ve been in that villa, you can’t help but get invested in the new islanders! Our advice is always to remember that the real work happens once the show ends. Keep talking, be honest and remember to do the little things that keep the spark alive — like surprising each other with little reminders of love or a spontaneous outing (we’re clearly partial to a rail adventure!). It’s the small, everyday gestures that build a strong foundation in the long run," they state of any advice for they have for other contestants on the series.

Source: Trainline The duo met on 'Love Island UK' in 2016.

Since the duo love to travel, it made sense for them to partner with Trainline for this new campaign — just in time for Valentine's Day! "We love traveling by train and are always booking routes via Trainline – they offer rail routes all throughout Europe and the app is so user friendly. Our relationship started when we were away from home and know first-hand how valuable it is to travel with your partner, so teaming up with Trainline to encourage couples to discover the romance of rail travel was a no-brainer for us. To help more Americans experience the romance of rail travel firsthand, we are teaming up with Trainline to give one couple an epic 24-hour curated itinerary on one of the most romantic rail routes in Europe – London to Paris. It’ll be such a wonderful trip — the journey begins with an overnight stay and breakfast in bed at a 5-star hotel in London, before being whisked away for an afternoon and evening in Paris via first-class rail tickets, for a private dinner at the Michelin-starred Lucas Carton," they share. "What a dream! Just visit this link and enter by March 11, for a chance to win."

Source: Trainline The couple love to travel around Europe via train!

Since the couple have "always found train journeys in Europe to be incredibly dreamy," it made perfect sense to partner with Trainline. "There’s just something inherently romantic about gliding past gorgeous landscapes or through quaint villages, and sharing little moments together – it feels nostalgic in a way. Plus, so many European stations have so much history and charm; you feel like you’re stepping into a classic movie every time you hop on board. It’s so different from being stuck behind a steering wheel or running through an airport to catch your flight—on a train you can truly unwind and relax, watch the world go by with a snack or a glass of something in hand. But most importantly you can properly enjoy each other’s company," the reality stars share.

Source: Trainline The duo love teaming up with Trainline.

They add, "We’ve always enjoyed traveling around Europe and going by rail is so efficient and easy – no scrambling through luggage claim or stressing about ensuring toiletries comply with the size limit. More importantly though, for us, a train journey is all about those uninterrupted moments – which can be hard to come by as parents! When we’re on a train, we can chat without worrying about directions or getting distracted. When we’re on the train, it’s just us, our seats, and a window onto some of the most stunning views in the world. We love that we can plan out our next adventure and reminisce about old ones – all while embarking on our latest getaway! It almost feels like a date on the go. Having that relaxed environment—where neither of us is driving, rushing, or stressed—means we can focus on each other, which definitely brings us closer."