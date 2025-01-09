NEWS Jessica Alba and Husband Cash Warren Struggled to 'Keep the Spark' Alive in Their Marriage Before Separation: They Are 'Still Friends' Source: MEGA Jessica Alba and Cash Warren are separated and plan to file for divorce, according to a recent report.

The flame between Jessica Alba and Cash Warren has seemingly burnt out. According to a source, the pair — who reportedly separated and plan to file for divorce — found it “hard to keep the spark” alive in their marriage.

Source: MEGA 'If they’re filing for divorce, it’s not because of some hateful drama,' the source said of Jessica Alba and Cash Warren.

Though they are allegedly no longer lovers, the pair has kept things amicable and are “all about the kids.” “No matter what’s going on right now, it seems they will remain close,” the insider spilled. “If they’re filing for divorce, it’s not because of some hateful drama. They still look happy together.”

The actress, 43, and the businessman, 45, tied the knot in 2008 after meeting on the set of Fantastic Four in 2004. The parents-of-three share daughters Honor, 16, and Haven, 13, and son Hayes, 7. Both Alba and Warren have yet to address the public about the alleged end of their marriage.

Source: MEGA Jessica Alba and Cash Warren both have yet to address the reports about their split.

Despite staying silent, both of their recent separate outings hinted their relationship is over, as they have not been wearing their wedding rings. Most recently, the Trigger Warning star was spotted alone at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood for the pre-Golden Globes party on Saturday, January 4, missing the diamond accessory. Alba was also seen on a night out in Rome last month alongside film producer Andrea Iervolino without the rock.

Just last week, Warren stepped out in L.A. minus his wedding band. The duo was last photographed together sitting courtside at the Los Angeles Lakers game on November 10.

Source: MEGA Jessica Alba and Cash Warren share kids Honor, 16, Haven, 13, and Hayes, 7.

Before Alba and Warren’s marriage collapsed, the film producer gushed over his wife’s business prowess while discussing his company, Pair of Thieves, exclusively with OK!. "She gives her input and advice and support all the time — and she wears our boxer briefs to bed! She loves our boxer briefs, and she wears the socks every single day," he said in July 2024.

The proud dad also noted that their kids may follow in his and the former chief creative officer of The Honest Company’s footsteps. "I think they try to keep away from it a little bit because when your parents do something, you're like, 'No,' but Honor is warming up to it a bit more," he shared of their eldest. "She's 16 and starting to think about colleges, so maybe our advice is a bit more relevant there, but we'll see. We'll see what they want to do, but I support them no matter what!"

Source: MEGA Jessica Alba and Cash Warren tied the knot in 2008.

"For a lot of people, it's an exciting time. A lot of our youth are very entrepreneurial and they're not afraid to try new things. They want to branch out and venture beyond their comfort zone," he continued. "It's been awesome to see your teen girls do that and always push themselves. The 6-year-old is too young; he's just a real boy right now, but we're having fun, and Jessica is the best partner for me."