'Love Island USA' Star Iris Kendall Goes Braless as She Flaunts Her Cleavage in Barely-There Dress: Photos

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Iris Kendall left little to the imagination! The Love Island USA star looked stunning as she flashed her assets in a series of selfies she shared via her Instagram on Thursday, October 8.

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Source: @IRISKENDALL/INSTAGRAM Iris Kendall went braless under the revealing outfit.

In the photos, Kendall went braless under a halter-style white dress that featured a revealing neckline and low-cut sides that gave her fans a glimpse of her enviable cleavage. She wore her long brown hair down and kept her makeup simple and glowy while she posed for the sultry selfies. Kendall kept her accessories minimal, wearing only a white bracelet to complete the look.

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Iris Kendall's Fans Loved Her Look

Source: @IRISKENDALL/INSTAGRAM Iris Kendall's boyfriend, T.J. Palma, commented under the hot selfies.

The model's fans could not get enough of the sizzling snapshots, rushing to the comments section to gush over her. "Ur so hot omg 😍," wrote one person. Another said Kendall is "Literally 10 out of 10," as a third commented, "You are ethereal." "Beautiful angel 👼🏻," a fourth chimed in. A fifth admirer penned, "You're a goddess 💗😗." Kendall's boyfriend, fellow Love Island USA star T.J. Palma, even made sure to share his thoughts, writing, "❤️❤️😍."

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Iris Kendall and T.J. Palma Met on Season 7 of 'Love Island USA'

Source: @IRISKENDALL/INSTAGRAM Iris Kendall finished in fourth place coupled up with Pepe Garcia-Gonzalez.

The pair first connected on Season 7 of the hit reality TV show before Palma was dumped on Day 24 and Kendall went on to finish in fourth place with Pepe Garcia-Gonzalez. After she and Garcia-Gonzalez split, they reconnected in September 2025 and hard-launched their relationship at New York Fashion Week that same year.

'We're Also in a Loving Relationship'

Source: @IRISKENDALL/INSTAGRAM Iris Kendall and T.J. Palma are in a long-distance relationship.