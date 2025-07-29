Love Island USA's JaNa Craig Finally Addresses Kenny Rodriguez Split: 'Disgusting and Disappointing'
After days of speculation, Love Island USA star JaNa Craig addressed her shocking split from Kenny Rodriguez.
“Hi my loves. Thank you for all your love & support. It means the world to me,” Craig, 28, began in a lengthy message posted via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, July 29. “As you know, Kenny and I are no longer together.”
JaNa Craig Addressed Her Split From Kenny Rodriguez
The Peacock alum addressed viral social media rumors, telling her followers, “Please know that I have seen all the breakup theories and none have matched up to how terrible, disgusting and disappointing it truly is.
“Discovering that someone you loved isn’t who you thought they were and that the relationship you thought you were building hasn’t been genuine since day one has been truly devastating,” the reality TV star concluded. “Thank you for respecting my privacy and please know as a child of God, I will always be okay.”
Kenny Rodriguez Addressed Split From JaNa Craig
Less than one hour after Craig's message, Rodriguez shared his own side of the breakup.
"The past few days have been incredibly difficult. I've been quietly sitting with a lot of emotions and doing my best to process everything privately," he wrote via his Instagram Stories. "Breakups are never easy, especially in the public eye. Sometimes, despite how deeply you care for someone, you come to the hard truth that the relationship was not something that could last long-term."
He concluded, "I'll always be grateful for the time we shared and the memories we created. I release this chapter with no ill will, only a hope that JaNa's path forward brings her nothing but happiness."
JaNa and Kenny's Split Was Confirmed 1 Day Earlier
Craig and Rodriguez’s split was confirmed one day prior. A source told a news outlet that there would be “no, big public blowout” between them, but confirmed that the pair would “not be getting back together.”
The drama initially unfolded over the weekend when eagle-eyed social media users noticed on Sunday, July 27, that Craig, along with her PPG besties, Serena Page and Leah Kateb, unfollowed Rodriguez on social media. The former couple also removed each other from their social media bios, which only furthered breakup speculation.
Fans Suspected JaNa and Kenny's Split
Fans were especially confused, considering footage of the pair attending David Dobrik’s birthday party together on Saturday, July 26, went viral.
Craig and Rodriguez met on Love Island USA Season 6, which premiered in June 2024. Craig was an OG islander who initially made connections with Coye Simmons and Connor Newsum before Rodriguez walked into the villa. The pair finished in third place in the finale behind fan-favorites, Kordell Beckham and Page, 25, and Kateb, 25, and Miguel Harachi.
Craig and Rodriguez returned to document their love story on the 2025 spinoff, Love Island: Beyond the Villa. Although their relationship seemed strong on screen, Rodriguez gave fans major red flags when he refused to move in with Craig.