Love Island USA's JaNa Craig Finally Addresses Kenny Rodriguez Split: 'Disgusting and Disappointing'

“Hi my loves. Thank you for all your love & support. It means the world to me,” Craig, 28, began in a lengthy message posted via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, July 29. “As you know, Kenny and I are no longer together.”

“Discovering that someone you loved isn’t who you thought they were and that the relationship you thought you were building hasn’t been genuine since day one has been truly devastating,” the reality TV star concluded. “Thank you for respecting my privacy and please know as a child of God, I will always be okay.”

The Peacock alum addressed viral social media rumors, telling her followers, “Please know that I have seen all the breakup theories and none have matched up to how terrible, disgusting and disappointing it truly is.

Less than one hour after Craig's message, Rodriguez shared his own side of the breakup.

"The past few days have been incredibly difficult. I've been quietly sitting with a lot of emotions and doing my best to process everything privately," he wrote via his Instagram Stories. "Breakups are never easy, especially in the public eye. Sometimes, despite how deeply you care for someone, you come to the hard truth that the relationship was not something that could last long-term."

He concluded, "I'll always be grateful for the time we shared and the memories we created. I release this chapter with no ill will, only a hope that JaNa's path forward brings her nothing but happiness."