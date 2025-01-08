NEWS 'Love Island USA' Star Leah Kateb Exposes Her Cleavage While Wearing Studious Glasses: See the Sultry Photos Source: @leahkateb/Instagram Leah Kateb was giving schoolgirl in her latest Instagram post.

Leah Kateb is looking studious and stylish! On Tuesday, January 7, the Love Island USA Season 6 star stepped into a schoolgirl ensemble while snapping several steamy photos for social media.

Source: @leahkateb/Instagram The 'Love Island USA' star flaunted her cleavage in a recent social media upload.

"To the one who says I’m the girl of his American dreams💌," Kateb captioned the drool-worthy post, which put her cleavage on full display as she rocked a risqué, black, off-the-shoulder ensemble. The reality television star accessorized her outfit with a pair of attractive glasses, as she posed with her brunette hair falling in loose, messy curls around her face.

Source: @leahkateb/Instagram Leah Kateb wore an off-the-shoulder outfit while posing for photos.

In the comments section of the post, Kateb revealed the pictures were taken on her MacBook, as she wrote: "PS photobooth [sic] pics are so back." Beneath the alluring images, the social media influencer's boyfriend, Miguel Harichi — whom she met on Love Island USA in summer 2024 — gushed over his girlfriend while declaring, "I won’t ever miss a lesson 😍."

Kateb's best friends and fellow Love Island costars JaNa Craig and Serena Page also reacted to the jaw-dropping photos of their pal. "Ope🫢 @miguel_harichi she talkn [sic] about you homie. 😏," Craig penned. She also re-shared Kateb's upload to her Instagram Story alongside the message, "it's giving s--- English teacher."

Source: @leahkateb/Instagram The reality star used the Photo Booth feature on her MacBook to take the pictures.

Meanwhile, Page commented "smash" and "fawwwwkkkkk😍😍😍😍," beneath Kateb's stunning snaps, jokingly referencing a viral phrase their costar Kaylor Martin often said on the show. Kateb's post was shared roughly one week after she reflected on her life-changing year of 2024, when being on Love Island USA skyrocketed her success and made her a mega influencer in the matter of months.

"I mean what a year……never in a million years would I have thought I’d get almost 10 million new besties (including my TikTok fam&[YouTube] fam) from going on a show to find love.. and my future husband🫶," she expressed of herself and Harichi in the caption of a post shared December 30, 2024. Kateb continued: "I truly only have you guys for that. Thank you for loving me, for seeing bits of yourself in me, and allowing me to be a part of your lives. I promise this is justtttt the beginning. I’m so excited for what’s coming and I know you guys will be too!!! I love you guys so much! Wishing you all your hearts desires always. Sending love to and into 2025<3 let’s get it baby."

Source: @leahkateb/Instagram Leah Kateb and her boyfriend, Miguel Harichi, met on 'Love Island USA' Season 6 in 2024.

Things have been going well for Kateb in all aspects of life — especially when it comes to love. "I'm obsessed with him," the Los Angeles native admitted of her boyfriend while speaking to People at the November 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 60th anniversary party in Beverly Hills, Calif.