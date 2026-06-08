'Love Island USA' Faces New Scrutiny After Vasana Montgomery Exits Over Racial Slur Videos

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Love Island USA is facing another casting controversy after Season 8 contestant Vasana Montgomery was dropped from the villa over resurfaced videos showing her using a racial slur. Montgomery, 25, issued an apology on Instagram on June 4, one day after the new Season premiered on Peacock.

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Source: @vasana_vibes/INSTAGRAM A resurfaced video showed the cast member speaking racial slurs.

Her departure comes after two season 7 contestants, Yulissa Escobar and Cierra Ortega, were also removed from the show following backlash over past use of racial slurs. “I want to address a couple videos from my teen years that have recently resurfaced,” Montgomery wrote. “In those videos, I used a racial slur. There is no excuse for it, and I am deeply sorry. I am embarrassed and disappointed by my words.”

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Vasana Montgomery Apologizes

Source: @vasana_vibes/INSTAGRAM She issued a public apology on Instagram.

She said she takes “full responsibility” and understands why her comments hurt people. “That growth does not erase my mistake, and I am not asking anyone to excuse it,” Montgomery wrote, adding that she believes “people should be held accountable for their actions,” but also in “growth, learning, and becoming better.”

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A Pattern Peacock Can’t Ignore

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Source: @yulissaaescobar/INSTAGRAM Two other contestants were removed from Season 7 over past racial slurs.

“This is the third Love Island USA racial slur controversy in two consecutive seasons. At some point the conversation has to shift from individual accountability to institutional accountability. And that moment is now,” said Amore Philip, founder of Apples and Oranges Public Relations. Production sources stressed that the videos were not found during initial background checks because they appear to have been private videos that surfaced only after the cast was announced. “So the traditional vetting process has a real structural gap,” Philip noted. “Social media audits of public posts are not enough anymore. The internet does not forget and neither does the audience.”

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The Villa Meets the Internet

Before Season 8 premiered, Love Island USA posted a message asking fans to keep the community respectful, writing, “The Villa runs on good vibes, and so does this community.” But the franchise has repeatedly found itself reacting after viewers uncover offensive past content. Escobar was removed early in Season 7 after videos surfaced of her using a racial slur for Black people. Ortega later exited after backlash over past racial slurs directed toward Chinese people. “The reputational calculus for Peacock here is significant,” Philip added. “A pattern is no longer an incident. It is a systems failure.”

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What Happens Next

Source: Peacock/YOUTUBE Peacock faced renewed scrutiny over casting decisions.