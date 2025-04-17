Millie Bobby Brown Makes Cheeky 'Love Island' Reference While Showing Off Her Toned Physique

"Millie Bobby Brown has entered the villa," the Stranger Things star wrote with a palm tree emoji underneath a social media post.

The Instagram carousel features two photos of Brown donned in a cozy, pale pink loungewear set that bared her cleavage from her own brand, florence by mills fashion. She paired the long-sleeve, lacy top with pink sunglasses and a pink head scarf that kept hair out of her face. A simple, gold "M" necklace also adorned her décolletage.

In the last slide of the post, Brown included a behind-the-scenes video of her modeling the look during a photoshoot as cameras snapped away.

The beauty arm of Florence by Mills piggybacked off of their founder's Love Island reference, writing "a new bombshell has entered the villa" in the comments section.