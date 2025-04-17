or
Millie Bobby Brown Makes Cheeky 'Love Island' Reference While Showing Off Her Toned Physique

Photo of Millie Bobby Brown
Source: @milliebobbybrown/instagram

Millie Bobby Brown bared her toned stomach while quoting the hit Peacock series.

April 17 2025, Published 5:57 p.m. ET

Could Millie Bobby Brown be the next addition to Casa Amor?

The 21-year-old actress alluded to Love Island in a recent photo flaunting her toned stomach.

milliebobbybrown
Source: @milliebobbybrown/instagram

"Millie Bobby Brown has entered the villa," the Stranger Things star wrote with a palm tree emoji underneath a social media post.

The Instagram carousel features two photos of Brown donned in a cozy, pale pink loungewear set that bared her cleavage from her own brand, florence by mills fashion. She paired the long-sleeve, lacy top with pink sunglasses and a pink head scarf that kept hair out of her face. A simple, gold "M" necklace also adorned her décolletage.

In the last slide of the post, Brown included a behind-the-scenes video of her modeling the look during a photoshoot as cameras snapped away.

The beauty arm of Florence by Mills piggybacked off of their founder's Love Island reference, writing "a new bombshell has entered the villa" in the comments section.

milliebobbybrown
Source: @milliebobbybrown/instagram

Millie Bobby Brown wore a skimpy pink loungewear set.

Some social media users thought Brown looked too mature in the photos.

One person wrote, "Oh wow bro how does she look so old like that? That's just a kid," while another quipped, "she grew up so fast."

Brown has been under much scrutiny recently for her seemingly older appearance and clothing choices. The criticism reached a head during the February 24 L.A. premiere of her new film, The Electric State.

"Why she look soo much older," someone wrote underneath a February 25 post of her wearing a bedazzled gown with shoulder pads on the step and repeat. One TikTok user made an entire video with photos demonstrating how she "always looks 20 years older than her actual age."

milly bobby brown
Source: @milliebobbybrown/instagram

Millie Bobby Brown, 21, recently faced scrutiny for appearing older than she actually is.

The Enola Holmes actress addressed the controversy in a March 3 Instagram video calling out writers who have critiqued her look.

"This isn’t journalism. This is bullying," she said. "The fact that adult writers are spending their time dissecting my face, my body, my choices — it’s disturbing."

She reminded her followers that she started out in the entertainment industry when she was 10 years old and is not supposed to look the same way she did on Season 1 of Stranger Things.

"I refuse to apologize for growing up. I refuse to make myself smaller to fit the unrealistic expectations of people who can’t handle seeing a girl become a woman. I will not be shamed for how I look, how I dress, or how I present myself," she declared.

milly bobby brown ig
Source: @milliebobbybrown/instagram

Millie Bobby Brown spoke out after she was criticized her appearance.

Brown encouraged people to support her for the stage of life she's at now instead of dimming her light.

"We always talk about supporting and uplifting young women, but when the time comes, it seems easier to tear them down for clicks," she continued. "Disillusioned people can’t handle seeing a girl become a woman on her terms, not theirs."

