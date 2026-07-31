Love Island USA's Olandria Carthen Puts Her Cleavage on Full Display at Time100 Event After Split From Nicolas Vansteenberghe
July 31 2026, Updated 1:25 p.m. ET
Olandria Carthen is slaying the single life!
On Thursday, July 30, made a statement on the red carpet as she attended a TIME100 event following her recent split from Love Island USA connection Nicolas "Nic" Vansteenberghe.
The reality TV personality turned heads in a structured Mugler mini dress. The gray number featured a revealing low-cut neckline that left little to the imagination and put her cleavage front and center.
She paired the look with simple black pumps, leaving her hair down and opting for full glam consisting of long lashes, black eyeliner and lots of pink blush.
Carthen was at the event as a TIME100 Creators List Honoree, with TIME writing she "was the breakout star of the franchise, immediately becoming a fan favorite not just for her style, sparkle, and storyline, but also because of how open and vulnerable she was about representing dark-skinned Black women on reality TV."
"Since the culmination of her season, she has walked in New York Fashion Week, posed for magazine covers, and appeared in Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit issue in May. Alongside her high-profile brand partnerships and beauty-trendsetter status, Carthen emphasizes the value of higher education," they continued.
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Olandria Carthen and Nicolas Vansteenberghe Go Their Separate Ways
Over one year after falling in love in Fiji, during Season 7 of the popular TV show, the pair called it quits.
A source told People on Wednesday, July 22, "The distance between them and their busy schedules made it challenging to maintain their connection. They still remain close friends. They share a deep love and respect for each other and will always support one another whenever possible."
Vansteenberghe addressed his breakup with Carthen just a few days after the news broke. In a viral screenshot posted to X, Vansteenberghe wrote, "The rumors are true. I didn’t want to give people false hope, so I want to clear the air."
"We will continue to love each other ALWAYS. It’s a sensitive, as well as a private subject, thank you for respecting our privacy," he added.
'We Don't Monetize Our Relationship or Put It on Display'
The pair had kept most of their relationship private since leaving the villa, though Carthen opened up to Cosmopolitan a few months before their breakup.
"When I was younger, I never understood why people in Hollywood kept their love life private, and now I do," she said in the interview published on June 18. "When you post too much, they think you're monetizing and faking it. When you don't post at all, they can't tell if y'all are together. There's no winning."
She added, "We don't monetize our relationship or put it on display. If you genuinely like spending quality time with somebody, it shouldn't involve a camera every two seconds. We enjoy each other's presence and do what normal people do: go out, have fun, and get to know each other."