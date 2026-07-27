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'Love Island USA' Star Nic Vansteenberghe Breaks His Silence on Olandria Carthen Split: 'The Rumors Are True’

Split photo of Nic Vansteenberghe and Olandria Carthen
Source: @nicolasvans/Instagram

Nic Vansteenberghe addressed his breakup with Olandria Carthen after leaving 'Love Island USA' season 7 together.

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July 27 2026, Published 8:57 a.m. ET

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Nic Vansteenberghe addressed his breakup with Olandria Carthen for the first time after reports confirmed the former Love Island USA couple had ended their relationship.

The reality star shared a statement with subscribers on TikTok, days after People confirmed on July 22 that he and Carthen had gone their separate ways more than a year after leaving season 7 together.

"The rumors are true. I didn’t want to give people false hope, so I want to clear the air," Vansteenberghe wrote, according to a July 26 viral screenshot shared on X.

He added, "We will continue to love each other ALWAYS. It’s a sensitive, as well as a private subject, thank you for respecting our privacy."

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Nic Vansteenberghe Addressed the Breakup Publicly

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Image of Nic Vansteenberghe confirmed his split from Olandria Carthen in a message shared on his subscribers-only TikTok.
Source: @nicolasvans/Instagram

Nic Vansteenberghe confirmed his split from Olandria Carthen in a message shared on his subscribers-only TikTok.

Vansteenberghe also explained why he chose to post the message on his subscribers-only TikTok account.

"I wanted to do it on here because you guys are our biggest supporters," he wrote in the caption.

According to People, the update came shortly after a source confirmed that the pair had decided to end their relationship. The insider said the former couple remained close despite the breakup.

"The distance between them and their busy schedules made it challenging to maintain their connection," the source told the outlet.

They added, "They share a deep love and respect for each other and will always support one another whenever possible."

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Image of Olandria Carthen and Nic Vansteenberghe ended their relationship more than a year after leaving 'Love Island USA' season 7 together.
Source: @Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen/YouTube

Olandria Carthen and Nic Vansteenberghe ended their relationship more than a year after leaving 'Love Island USA' season 7 together.

After leaving the Fiji villa together in July 2025, Carthen reflected on how their relationship developed during the show.

She previously told People that she initially held back and "didn’t allow myself to feel that spark" because she wanted to respect her friendship with Cierra Ortega, who had been coupled with Vansteenberghe earlier in the season.

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Image of Nic Vansteenberghe said he wanted to clear the air after rumors about his relationship with Olandria Carthen circulated online.
Source: @Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen/YouTube

Nic Vansteenberghe said he wanted to clear the air after rumors about his relationship with Olandria Carthen circulated online.

It was only after Ortega left the villa that Carthen allowed herself to explore her connection with him.

"I’m so happy that I finally did that. Because I feel like, the entire season, I was always considering everyone else’s opinions and feelings before my own," Carthen said.

She added, "I suffered so much because of it."

Olandria Carthen and Nic Vansteenberghe Kept Their Romance Private

Image of Olandria Carthen previously said she and Nic Vansteenberghe chose to keep their relationship largely offline.
Source: MEGA

Olandria Carthen previously said she and Nic Vansteenberghe chose to keep their relationship largely offline.

Vansteenberghe also looked back on their journey together, saying their connection had started long before, as he felt he was always Carthen's "secret admirer from day one."

"I think people are forgetting that we have history behind not just that moment," he told People, referring to their first kiss in Casa Amor.

In a June interview with Cosmopolitan, Carthen explained that keeping their romance offline had been a mutual decision.

"We don’t monetize our relationship or put it on display. If you genuinely like spending quality time with somebody, it shouldn’t involve a camera every two seconds," she said.

Carthen added, "We enjoy each other’s presence and do what normal people do: go out, have fun, and get to know each other."

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