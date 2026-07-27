'Love Island USA' Star Nic Vansteenberghe Breaks His Silence on Olandria Carthen Split: 'The Rumors Are True’

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Nic Vansteenberghe addressed his breakup with Olandria Carthen for the first time after reports confirmed the former Love Island USA couple had ended their relationship. The reality star shared a statement with subscribers on TikTok, days after People confirmed on July 22 that he and Carthen had gone their separate ways more than a year after leaving season 7 together. "The rumors are true. I didn’t want to give people false hope, so I want to clear the air," Vansteenberghe wrote, according to a July 26 viral screenshot shared on X. He added, "We will continue to love each other ALWAYS. It’s a sensitive, as well as a private subject, thank you for respecting our privacy."

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Nic Vansteenberghe Addressed the Breakup Publicly

Source: @nicolasvans/Instagram Nic Vansteenberghe confirmed his split from Olandria Carthen in a message shared on his subscribers-only TikTok.

Vansteenberghe also explained why he chose to post the message on his subscribers-only TikTok account. "I wanted to do it on here because you guys are our biggest supporters," he wrote in the caption. According to People, the update came shortly after a source confirmed that the pair had decided to end their relationship. The insider said the former couple remained close despite the breakup. "The distance between them and their busy schedules made it challenging to maintain their connection," the source told the outlet. They added, "They share a deep love and respect for each other and will always support one another whenever possible."

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Source: @Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen/YouTube Olandria Carthen and Nic Vansteenberghe ended their relationship more than a year after leaving 'Love Island USA' season 7 together.

After leaving the Fiji villa together in July 2025, Carthen reflected on how their relationship developed during the show. She previously told People that she initially held back and "didn’t allow myself to feel that spark" because she wanted to respect her friendship with Cierra Ortega, who had been coupled with Vansteenberghe earlier in the season.

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Source: @Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen/YouTube Nic Vansteenberghe said he wanted to clear the air after rumors about his relationship with Olandria Carthen circulated online.

It was only after Ortega left the villa that Carthen allowed herself to explore her connection with him. "I’m so happy that I finally did that. Because I feel like, the entire season, I was always considering everyone else’s opinions and feelings before my own," Carthen said. She added, "I suffered so much because of it."

Olandria Carthen and Nic Vansteenberghe Kept Their Romance Private

Source: MEGA Olandria Carthen previously said she and Nic Vansteenberghe chose to keep their relationship largely offline.