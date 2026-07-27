Love Island's Olandria Carthen's Former Connection Taylor Williams Posts Shady Message After She Splits From Nicolas Vansteenberghe
July 27 2026, Published 3:59 p.m. ET
Fans of Love Island USA noticed that former islander Taylor Williams appeared to throw shade following the confirmed breakup of Olandria Carthen and Nicolas Vansteenberghe.
Shortly after news of their split broke, Williams shared a post on his Instagram Story that many assumed was a subtle jab at the former couple.
'Do You Feel Like Olandria and Nic's Relationship Is Real?'
According to content creator Stephanie Tleiji (@stephwithdadeets), Williams reposted a screenshot of Ace Greene’s controversial interview with Speedy Morgan that took place last summer, where he alluded that they were not a real couple.
When asked, "Do you feel like Olandria and Nic's relationship is real?" Greene smirked as he chose to say nothing, with his silence speaking louder than words.
An Initial Connection
Williams and Carthen's history dates back to their time in the Love Island USA villa, where the two initially explored a romantic connection before Carthen formed a bond with Vansteenberghe after Williams had chosen to couple up with Clarke Carraway.
Carthen and Vansteenberghe, who became one of Season 7's standout couples, recently called it quits after over a year together. The pair, known by fans as "Nicolandria," reportedly decided to break up due to distance and their busy schedules.
Now, while neither Carthen nor Vansteenberghe has spoken out about the shady Instagram post, fans noticed that Vansteenberghe has since unfollowed Williams.
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'The Rumors Are True'
Vansteenberghe confirmed to his TikTok subscribers on July 26 that the couple had split, writing, "The rumors are true. I didn’t want to give people false hope, so I want to clear the air. We will continue to love each other ALWAYS. It’s a sensitive, as well as a private subject. Thank you for respecting our privacy."
He shared in the post's caption why he chose to tell his TikTok subscribers, saying, "I wanted to do it on here because you guys are our biggest supporters."
According to People, his update came not too long after a source close to them confirmed that they had decided to end their relationship. The insider said the former couple remained close despite going their separate ways.
The source told the news outlet, "The distance between them and their busy schedules made it challenging to maintain their connection."
"They share a deep love and respect for each other and will always support one another whenever possible," they added.