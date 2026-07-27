REALITY TV NEWS Love Island's Olandria Carthen's Former Connection Taylor Williams Posts Shady Message After She Splits From Nicolas Vansteenberghe Source: PEACOCK Taylor Williams apparently threw shade at the pair on his Instagram Story. Olivia Callanan July 27 2026, Published 3:59 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Fans of Love Island USA noticed that former islander Taylor Williams appeared to throw shade following the confirmed breakup of Olandria Carthen and Nicolas Vansteenberghe. Shortly after news of their split broke, Williams shared a post on his Instagram Story that many assumed was a subtle jab at the former couple.

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'Do You Feel Like Olandria and Nic's Relationship Is Real?'

Source: PEACOCK Taylor Williams reposted a screenshot from an interview where other 'Love Island' contestant Ace Greene seemed skeptical of the relationship.

According to content creator Stephanie Tleiji (@stephwithdadeets), Williams reposted a screenshot of Ace Greene’s controversial interview with Speedy Morgan that took place last summer, where he alluded that they were not a real couple. When asked, "Do you feel like Olandria and Nic's relationship is real?" Greene smirked as he chose to say nothing, with his silence speaking louder than words.

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An Initial Connection

Source: PEACOCK Olandria Carthen and Taylor Williams had connected early on in Season 7.

Williams and Carthen's history dates back to their time in the Love Island USA villa, where the two initially explored a romantic connection before Carthen formed a bond with Vansteenberghe after Williams had chosen to couple up with Clarke Carraway. Carthen and Vansteenberghe, who became one of Season 7's standout couples, recently called it quits after over a year together. The pair, known by fans as "Nicolandria," reportedly decided to break up due to distance and their busy schedules. Now, while neither Carthen nor Vansteenberghe has spoken out about the shady Instagram post, fans noticed that Vansteenberghe has since unfollowed Williams.

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'The Rumors Are True'

Source: PEACOCK Nicolas Vansteenberghe confirmed the break up to his TikTok subscribers.

Vansteenberghe confirmed to his TikTok subscribers on July 26 that the couple had split, writing, "The rumors are true. I didn’t want to give people false hope, so I want to clear the air. We will continue to love each other ALWAYS. It’s a sensitive, as well as a private subject. Thank you for respecting our privacy." He shared in the post's caption why he chose to tell his TikTok subscribers, saying, "I wanted to do it on here because you guys are our biggest supporters."

Source: PEACOCK An insider claimed that the pair still 'share a deep love' following their split.