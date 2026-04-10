'Love on the Spectrum' Star Abbey Romeo Praised David Isaacman 2 Weeks Before Shocking Split

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Abbey Romeo had nothing but sweet things to say about her now-ex David Isaacman just weeks before their breakup. During a March 24 episode of the “We Need to Talk” podcast, the Love on the Spectrum star appeared alongside her mom, Christine Romeo, and opened up about their relationship.

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Source: We Need To Talk/Youtube Abbey Romeo spoke highly of David Isaacman before their split.

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Abbey shared that she and David loved spending time together, visiting places like the LA Zoo, Disneyland, Universal Studios and the Griffith Observatory. She also got candid about what made their connection special. “He says things that make me feel good, he covers my ears when there’s a certain noise I don’t like,” Abbey said.

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Source: We Need To Talk/Youtube

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Her mom revealed just how much effort Abbey put into the relationship, sharing that her daughter memorized the names of all 24 of David’s stuffed animals within the first week of dating. Host Paul C. Brunson pointed out what that meant. “Love is an action, and by you memorizing those tells me, Abbey, how much you love David,” he said — something Abbey agreed with.

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Source: MEGA The pair were together for five years.

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Still, there were small hints of hesitation. When Paul suggested that David treated her like a princess, Abbey wasn't so sure. “Yeah, sometimes,” she said nonchalantly, as Paul laughed. “He’s done it before.” Christine added, “Four years into [the relationship], so.”

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Just weeks later, the couple’s relationship allegedly ended. On Thursday, April 9, a source confirmed that Abbey and David had split after five years together. “Sadly, it’s true that David and Abbey broke up,” an insider told The U.S. Sun. “They couldn’t come to an agreement on when to get married. She was ready years ago; he still needed time.”

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Despite the split, another source said David is “doing very well.” Fans watched their love story unfold from the very beginning. The pair first met during Season 1 of Love on the Spectrum, which debuted in 2022, and quickly became one of the show’s most beloved couples.

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Source: MEGA Abbey Romeo and David Isaacman met on Netflix's 'Love on the Spectrum.'

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Their first date took place on July 12, 2021, at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park — a moment that kicked off their years-long relationship. They went on to celebrate their fourth anniversary on July 12, 2025, and were the first couple to successfully match on the U.S. version of the series.

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Along the way, they shared plenty of milestones, including a memorable Kenyan safari with their families during Season 2, bonding over their shared love of animals. Even so, the topic of marriage had always been a complicated one for the pair. At one point, Abbey admitted, “Neither one of us are ready to get married.”

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Source: MEGA Madison Marilla and Tyler White got engaged during Season 4 filming.

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She also explained that her parents’ divorce influenced her cautious approach. “I don’t want to be a divorced lady like my mom, so that’s why I don’t want to rush it, take my time to get married," she said. Still, she made it clear that marriage was something she hoped for one day. “I want to be a bride so badly,” Abbey told her mom.