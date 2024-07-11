Luann de Lesseps Slams Disingenuous Reunion With Bethenny Frankel: 'Discombobulated Family Members'
For quite some time, Real Housewives of New York City alums Bethenny Frankel and Luann de Lesseps have been feuding.
Fans were thus shocked to see them reunite recently in photos on Instagram. While it seemed like they were putting their war to rest, a new fight has arisen — at least on de Lesseps’ side. de Lesseps recently spoke to RHONY alum Dorinda Medley on Sirius XM’s Radio Andy about the reunion — and it’s clear de Lesseps is not happy.
“She sends her daughter over to bridge the gap between us,” de Lesseps began by explaining on how the reunion took place. “Of course I’m going to be nice to the daughter. She’s adorable. Very cute kid.” “And I was happy to see her… because she’s my discombobulated Housewives family,” de Lesseps then shared on reuniting with Frankel. “And then she took the pictures, and these pictures are going around. And I go ‘Bethenny, will you send me the pics that you took?’ I said, ‘You know, listen, it was great to see you.’ We’re like… discombobulated family members.”
Frankel did not send de Lesspes the pictures, though, which struck a nerve with de Lesseps. "Of course she doesn’t share the pictures with me. She had to post them first… and get everybody picking up on the thing. And then she’s got me blocked on Instagram. I’m like ‘what the h—?’" de Lesseps also spoke to Us Weekly about her reunion with Frankel and why she believes it was disingenuous — and it had much to do with a video Frankel shared on Instagram of her daughter, Bryn Hoppy, and de Lesseps.
“After watching Bethenny’s video and still being blocked by her on social media, I realize she just used her daughter to get to me,” de Lesseps told Us Weekly. While de Lesseps shared she was, at first, “very happy” to see Frankel, once the video was posted it “hurt her feelings” and she believes their reunion “wasn’t genuine.”
Frankel had a different story to tell on the run-in, revealing on TikTok: “So I see Luann and Bryn gets all devious. My friend Mark is like, ‘Just say something.’ Why not, right? And it is also a good example for Bryn. We have to be good examples. I basically said, ‘Congratulations’ and Bryn is there which is great because she bridged my relationship with my mom.”
“Luann hugged Bryn,” Frankel added. “We had to do it on social media because if it didn’t happen there then it didn’t happen anywhere. That was nice and clean. She texted me and [wrote], ‘We are like some discombobulated family.’ So that was pleasant and fun.”
As of now, Frankel has not responded to de Lesseps’ recent allegations about what occurred when they saw each other.