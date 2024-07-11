Luann de Lesseps Slams Disingenuous Reunion With Bethenny Frankel: 'Discombobulated Family Members'

Frankel had a different story to tell on the run-in, revealing on TikTok: “So I see Luann and Bryn gets all devious. My friend Mark is like, ‘Just say something.’ Why not, right? And it is also a good example for Bryn. We have to be good examples. I basically said, ‘Congratulations’ and Bryn is there which is great because she bridged my relationship with my mom.”

“Luann hugged Bryn,” Frankel added. “We had to do it on social media because if it didn’t happen there then it didn’t happen anywhere. That was nice and clean. She texted me and [wrote], ‘We are like some discombobulated family.’ So that was pleasant and fun.”

As of now, Frankel has not responded to de Lesseps’ recent allegations about what occurred when they saw each other.