'RHONY' Stars Bethenny Frankel and Luann de Lesseps 'Squash' Yearslong 'Beef' While Hanging Out in the Hamptons
Bethenny Frankel and Luann de Lesseps are laying down their swords.
The Real Housewives of New York City OGs seemed to have ended their yearslong feud after de Lesseps, 59, took to her Instagram Stories to share a sweet video of herself in the Hamptons with Frankel's daughter, Bryn Hoppy, 13.
On Saturday, July 6, the "Money Can't Buy You Class" singer shared the clip, where the Skinnygirl founder, 53, asked her kiddo, who got a big hug from de Lesseps, "Guess what, Bryn? I guess life is actually a cabaret."
According to insiders, the reality stars have decided to put their contentious past behind them. "Bethenny and Luann were excited to see each other and wanted to squash their beef. They were able to put their differences aside," a source spilled about the get together.
"They had a lovely time catching up. It’s all love and things are good between the ladies; any feud they had is done with," the insider continued.
Frankel and de Lesseps have a long history after being two of the original cast members of the beloved Bravo series. Although the two had fought on and off since the show launched in 2008, the businesswoman and the entertainer have been engaged in a very public fight since their respective departures from the series.
"She's never had a kind thing to say about the Housewives, so how do you expect me to respond? I just said what everybody thinks. The truth is that Housewives has made her career and then she poo-pooed the Housewives and now she's back. Is that cool or uncool?" the Crappie Lake star said of Frankel, who was then hosting a Bravo-centered podcast, in a 2022 interview.
"She's had nothing good to say about the show or any of us. She's blocked me on social media, and now she gets to talk about me? It's just not cool!" de Lesseps continued.
"What is she afraid of? She's going to be doing a podcast about me. Isn't that weird? The woman she blocked, the woman she poo poos, and now she is doing a podcast about me and the other housewives," she added. "But God knows I've been around since the very beginning, so guess what she is going to be talking about? Let her try to bring up anything that's less than positive about me because the fans will eat her up."
Page Six spoke to sources close to Frankel and de Lesseps.